Simone Biles on ‘Twisties’, her withdrawal from Olympic events – The Hollywood Reporter
Simone Biles explained what happened to her in Tuesday’s gymnastics team final and ultimately why she pulled out of that competition and Thursday’s all-around, while also addressing criticism that claimed that she had resigned.
Thursday, the American Olympian took on his Instagram to answer questions about what the gymnastics community calls “twisties,” which see athletes suddenly and inexplicably unable to complete rotations – sometimes at any other time – for a maneuver. According to her Instagram story, the “petrifying” experience has happened to Biles before and can be caused by stress, although she isn’t entirely sure.
“I literally can’t see the top from the bottom. It’s the craziest feeling not to have an inch of control over your body, ”she wrote. “What’s even scarier is that because I have no idea where I am in the air, I also have NO idea how I’m going to land. Or what I’m going to land on. Head / hands / feet / back… ”
When this has happened to her in the past, it has usually lasted two weeks or more until she returns to normal. She also said it could happen in any event – arch, barre, floor or beam. This time, she saw it through events. And despite the cutesy name, it can have dangerous consequences if an athlete cannot orient themselves in time to land.
“It only looks ‘safe’ because I’m on a soft surface,” Biles later told a claimant who described his “accidents” as “adorable.” “If I was on a competition surface it wouldn’t look adorable.”
In an interview with Olymipcs.com, Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez described it as an athlete’s pace “and your brain will like the stuttering step for half a second, and that’s enough to get rid of all the skill”. This experience is essentially what Biles says that motivated his decision to withdraw from both the squad and individual competition.
After sharing videos of herself during an uneven barre routine earlier that same day, Biles pointed out what the twisties looked like to her, including a clip in which she landed flat on her back after having dismounted. “For anyone who says I quit, I didn’t quit,” Biles wrote on the first of the two clips. “My mind and body just aren’t in sync… I don’t think you realize how dangerous it is on a hard / competition surface. I also don’t have to explain why I prioritize health.
“I didn’t have a bad performance and I quit. I had a lot of bad performances throughout my career and I finished competing. I was so lost my safety was in jeopardy, as was the team medal, ”she wrote. “Therefore, the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition and won the money !!!”
Biles also reminded her critics that Tuesday’s event was a team final and all of her teammates were prepared for – with or without her. “That’s why we have four team members [because] ALLLLLLL of us can compete as a team. Not just me, ”she said.
The American team gymnast then took the time to answer why a replacement had not been put in for her in the team event. “Once you start the preliminaries or qualifying, they are not allowed to replace an athlete,” she explained. “Even though I did, I warmed up in the back gym ‘ok-ish …’ Plus our American replacements were already back home.”
Biles can still make it to the individual finals which take place on Sunday as she qualified for all four, but the four-time gold medalist confirmed she still struggles to orient herself while completing the twists and turns and qu ‘She is currently “coming back to basics” practicing routines at a gymnasium in Japan that has soft surfaces and pits.
“Sometimes I can’t even imagine the twist,” Biles said. “I really can’t figure out how to twist.”
Since her withdrawals, Hollywood and other public figures have come out to support the young athlete. Gold medalist Michael Phelps also shared his support, saying Biles’ explanation of why she had stepped down “broke my heart” and pleaded for more people to support the athletes and their Mental Health.
