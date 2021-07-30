Who’s the next Jeopardy guest host! and who do the fans want all the time?





LeVar Burton ends his stint as guest host of Danger! today July 30. Next up will be CNBC David Faber. He will be the host until August 2. Burtons performed on the game show resulted in a donation from Jeopardy! from $ 204,800 to Reading is fundamental. With this amount, which is equal to the total earnings of the participants during the week of Burtons shows, Jeopardy! has exceeded $ 2.5 million in donations to all invited hosts to selected charities so far this season, the show said. Each invited host selects a charity to receive a donation from the show equal to the cumulative earnings of participants. Faber, journalist and author, selected the Robin des Bois Foundation. Robin Hood is New York City’s largest philanthropic anti-poverty organization: for over 30 years, they have found, nurtured and created the most effective and scalable solutions to lift families out of poverty. Last year, Robin Hood partnered with over 700 nonprofits to support food, housing, education, legal services, workforce development and more to support New Yorkers living in poverty in the five boroughs, according to the show. The show uses a series of guest hosts since the last shows aired in January which were recorded by beloved host Alex Trebek, who died on November 8, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The first guest host was Greatest of All Time and consultant producer Ken Jennings, followed by executive producer Mike Richards. Richards was followed by Katie Couric, Dr Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, Dr Sanjay Gupta, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and then Burton. Faber will be the host until August 6, then Joe Buck will be the last guest host on the list for August 9-13. The show is expected to name a permanent host this summer. A petition on change.org has acquired more than 261,000 signatures in favor of Burton being named permanent host but, according to a poll by OnePoll, Burton is not the first choice of fans. OnePoll said it surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,003 Americans and found that 23% wanted Ken Jennings to become a host. In second was Richards with 14% followed by Burton 10%; Bialik, 8%; Rodgers, 5%; Couric, 5%; Cooper, 5%; Dr Oz, 4%; Roberts, 3%; and Stéphanopoulos, 2%. OnePoll poll shows 23% of people believe Ken Jennings should be the next host of “Jeopardy!”

