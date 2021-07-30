Twitter enraged as Bollywood recreates Noor Jehans’ ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’





The Bollywood recreation of the Pakistani song “Zaalima Coca Cola” created an uproar on the Internet. The interpretation of the iconic song of the melody queen Noor Jehan Zaalima Coca Cola with Nora Fatehi is a lively dance number. Billed as “the party anthem of the year”, the irony was not lost on social media users as they pointed out that the song is for an “anti-Pakistani” film. Bhuj: the pride of India recounts the events that occurred during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha, and is slated for release on Disney + Hotstar in August. Twitter was a war zone over the problematic plot shown to Ugly Pakistan following the trailer’s release. The song “Zaalima Coca Cola” with actor Fatehi added fuel to the fire. Internet users were not impressed as they expressed their disappointment with the latest development. Pakistani social media users were furious that Indian filmmakers portrayed Pakistan in a negative light while borrowing songs from our legends. “Zaalima Cocacola Pila De” a song conveniently taken from the Pakistani music industry of the 80s in a full length Pakistan movie without any depth of character Bhuj: The Pride of India – #PerezOut (@PerezDimision) July 29, 2021 Basically this is a Pakistani song copied from the bollywood anti-Pakistan movie ???? https://t.co/1OcfTvtavc – (@abrar_dogar_) July 30, 2021 Dialogue Wära Chaheay Hon in Batadena https://t.co/LW57FWHi5J – MATCH DEKHAO! (@imhassanahmed) July 29, 2021 They literally slaughtered one of my favorite Pakistani songs. https://t.co/lpj2fEamSZ – Hasnain (@ Hasnain03087996) July 29, 2021 It would be better if you asked for “Fantastic Tea” – Abdul Rehman (@im_abdalrehman) July 30, 2021 Bollywood has a habit of stealing Pakistani songs, be it songs by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan or Madame Noor Jahan or any other Pakistani singer. – Nissar magsi ????????????????? (B KhanBha19084869) July 30, 2021 Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the following recreation was composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Vayu. According to its YouTube description, the song was licensed to YouTube on behalf of T-Series, EMI Pakistan, and 1 Music Rights Societies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jul-2021/twitter-enraged-as-bollywood-recreates-noor-jehan-s-zaalima-coca-cola The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

