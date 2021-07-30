Actor and media mogul Shona Ferguson dies of complications from Covid-19





Connie and Shona Ferguson’s love story through the years.

NEW Media mogul Shona Ferguson died at Netcare Milpark Hospital on Friday. CMG International Media Group spokesperson for the Conrad Mwanza family has confirmed his passing: He passed away this morning. He was in the hospital. Mwanza According to a friend in the industry, the Botswana-born actor died around 11 a.m. after being hospitalized two weeks ago. The 47-year-old actor and husband of fellow producer and actress Connie Ferguson was in intensive care. A friend also confirmed the sad news: Well ! I heard about it around 11am today. I am so shocked. I tried calling Connie, but she’s messed up. A friend “He was in intensive care for a while. Close friends and family were called to come and say goodbye, so we were prepared for the worst, ”the friend added. Ferguson died from complications related to Covid-19, according to the family statement. Another industry colleague said the Kings of Joburg actor was diagnosed with Covid-19. “It’s very sad, hey. My heart is bleeding for Connie right now. This thing [Covid-19] is very serious. People have to take care of themselves, ”he said. Another source who is an actress in Ferguson’s production said he has been battling Covid-19 for three weeks. Born Aaron Arthur Ferguson in Gaborone, Botswana, “Uncle Sho”, as he was fondly known in the media industry, was a creative director, producer, writer and actor. READ: Big expectations for Connie and Shona Ferguson’s latest show He and Connie founded Ferguson Films. They have two daughters, one from Connie’s previous marriage. His company has been hailed for creating gripping drama series and telenovelas for Mzansi Magic, which included The Queen, Rockville, The Wild, iGazi and The Imposter, and the Netflix series Kings of Joburg. Last month Ferguson Films announced the launch of its Drama Academy. Deliver the news you need

