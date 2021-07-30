First Look at “The Crown”: Imelda Staunton Takes the Throne as Queen Elizabeth





Imelda Stauntons reign as queen has begun. Netflix released the first photo of the Oscar nominee playing on Friday. Queen elizabeth ii in season 5 of The crown. In the image, Staunton wears a printed yellow blouse, a pearl necklace and a look of disdain directed at an unseen person. That and other secrets behind the next installment of the Emmy-winning series won’t be revealed until 2022. When the royal drama returns next year, viewers will once again have to adjust to a new monarch. Staunton replaces the Oscar winner Olivia colman as queen, after spending two seasons in the role. Colman took over for Claire Foy, who played a younger version of Elizabeth in the show’s first two seasons. Despite a first report which The crownThe fifth season would be the last, Staunton will play the role of seasons 5 and 6. I loved watching The crown early on, Staunton said in a statement last January. As an actor, it was a joy to see how Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgans scripts. I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and to take The crown at its conclusion. Join Staunton in The crowns fifth season are Jonathan pryce like Prince Philippe, Lesley Manville like Princess Margaret, Jonny lee miller like Prime Minister John Major, Dominica West like Prince Charles, and Elizabeth debicki like Princess Diana. Actors playing Camilla Parker Bowles, Sarah ferguson, and the controversy Prince Andrew have yet to be revealed. Season 5 would take place in the ’90s, covering events such as the rocky rifts in 1996 between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. As we began to discuss the storylines for Series Five, it soon became clear that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we would have to go back to the original plan and do six seasons, The crowncreator of s Peter Morgan Recount Hollywood journalist of his shows sixth and final installment. More great stories from Vanity Show In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

