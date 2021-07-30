Taimoor, Rahul and a brown wallet: a Bollywood-style chase in London that hooked Twitter

It’s not every day that a nice stranger comes looking for you if you lose something valuable. But for a Rahul in London, things came to a Bollywood-style end after he lost his wallet with all his credit cards.

Ghazi Taimoor, a Good Samaritan from Lahore who lives in the city, stumbled upon the wallet – his discovery led to a heartwarming hunt to find his owner and a common thread of adventure that is now spreading to the internet.

Taimoor, from London’s Shoreditch district, found the brown wallet on the street. He shared a photo on Twitter, announcing his hunt to its owner and promising to keep netizens informed.

“The name on the bank card suggests that the wallet belongs to a Rahul R ******. It’s time to hunt down RAHUL.

Taimoor started his hunt trying to find Rahul on various social media platforms, but it was a dead end. “No Rahul R ****** on Facebook or Instagram. Very private person without social networks. Common Rahul, could do better than that,” he joked.

He then took to the professional networking platform LinkedIn to try his luck and came across three profiles, one of which was working in London. But the account was locked and the nice man couldn’t contact him.

While ordinary people could have given up at this point, Taimoor being Taimoor didn’t stop there. Undeterred, he then tried to look up the address of Rahul’s office!

This time, Google Maps failed to display the address of Rahul’s office. Will Taimoor give up now? Certainly not. He stumbled upon something useful. “I found the address on their annual accounts filed on Companies House. I am one step closer to Rahul. Headquarters in Shoreditch.

This is where things got really interesting. In his Twitter posts, one delighted Taimoor was now using Bollywood credentials, starting with, you guessed it, the most popular Rahul in the industry: Shah Rukh Khan.

“Like Anjali, running to his headquarters now,” the man said. “Thought as I walked towards Rahul: does he know that the universe has conspired to meet us? Will he accept this gesture of friendship?

But this Anjali needed a coffee before continuing his mission, leaving the glued Twitterati to guess what will follow.

“Principal rahul aa gayaaaaa. Ring the bell on the main door. Babu ji let me in, ”he wrote, sharing a photo of the office building before heading inside to find Rahul.

Alleluia. The effort paid off, the hunt ended with Rahul in tears when he met the Good Samaritan. “We found Rahul. Responsible for finances. He is in shock. Tears in his eyes, ”he tweeted, sharing a picture of the owner of the brown wallet.

The live-tweeted hunt garnered considerable interest and attention, amassing over 6,000 likes. The addicted Twitterati applauded him for his storytelling, sprinkled with appropriate Bollywood references.

While some joined the conversation by adding their own film contributions to the chase, others called it “the best thread of the year.”

Of course, many people ended up thanking Taimoor for going out of their way to return the wallet to Rahul.

