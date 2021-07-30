Entertainment
Taimoor, Rahul and a brown wallet: a Bollywood-style chase in London that hooked Twitter
It’s not every day that a nice stranger comes looking for you if you lose something valuable. But for a Rahul in London, things came to a Bollywood-style end after he lost his wallet with all his credit cards.
Ghazi Taimoor, a Good Samaritan from Lahore who lives in the city, stumbled upon the wallet – his discovery led to a heartwarming hunt to find his owner and a common thread of adventure that is now spreading to the internet.
Taimoor, from London’s Shoreditch district, found the brown wallet on the street. He shared a photo on Twitter, announcing his hunt to its owner and promising to keep netizens informed.
“The name on the bank card suggests that the wallet belongs to a Rahul R ******. It’s time to hunt down RAHUL.
Taimoor started his hunt trying to find Rahul on various social media platforms, but it was a dead end. “No Rahul R ****** on Facebook or Instagram. Very private person without social networks. Common Rahul, could do better than that,” he joked.
Guys! I just found this wallet on Shoreditch High Street.
The name on the bank card suggests that the wallet belongs to a Rahul R ******. It’s time to hunt down RAHUL.
Will update you pic.twitter.com/Z7u2aUpZHK
Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
A Google image search suggests that all Rahul R ******* live in Gujrat, India. Don’t think it’s them. Need suggestions!
Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
He then took to the professional networking platform LinkedIn to try his luck and came across three profiles, one of which was working in London. But the account was locked and the nice man couldn’t contact him.
While ordinary people could have given up at this point, Taimoor being Taimoor didn’t stop there. Undeterred, he then tried to look up the address of Rahul’s office!
LinkedIn says Rahul works for a UK food and drink company. It must be him! I’ll call their head office now. Google Maps searches for their headquarters.
Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
This time, Google Maps failed to display the address of Rahul’s office. Will Taimoor give up now? Certainly not. He stumbled upon something useful. “I found the address on their annual accounts filed on Companies House. I am one step closer to Rahul. Headquarters in Shoreditch.
This is where things got really interesting. In his Twitter posts, one delighted Taimoor was now using Bollywood credentials, starting with, you guessed it, the most popular Rahul in the industry: Shah Rukh Khan.
Found the address on their annual accounts filed on Companies House. I am one step closer to Rahul. Headquarters in Shoreditch. pic.twitter.com/CloWqQIuHa
Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
“Like Anjali, running to his headquarters now,” the man said. “Thought as I walked towards Rahul: does he know that the universe has conspired to meet us? Will he accept this gesture of friendship?
Thought as I walk towards Rahul: does he know that the universe has conspired to meet us? Will he accept this gesture of friendship? Is Rahul a feminist?
Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
But this Anjali needed a coffee before continuing his mission, leaving the glued Twitterati to guess what will follow.
“Principal rahul aa gayaaaaa. Ring the bell on the main door. Babu ji let me in, ”he wrote, sharing a photo of the office building before heading inside to find Rahul.
I’m outside the head office now! Almost there guys. Principal rahul aa gayaaaaa. Ring the bell on the main door. Babu ji let me in. pic.twitter.com/9GVomNLqUA
Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
Alleluia. The effort paid off, the hunt ended with Rahul in tears when he met the Good Samaritan. “We found Rahul. Responsible for finances. He is in shock. Tears in his eyes, ”he tweeted, sharing a picture of the owner of the brown wallet.
Guys! We found Rahul. Responsible for finances. He is in shock. Tears in my eyes. We have you Rahul! pic.twitter.com/VQ7qvUMGMB
Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
The live-tweeted hunt garnered considerable interest and attention, amassing over 6,000 likes. The addicted Twitterati applauded him for his storytelling, sprinkled with appropriate Bollywood references.
While some joined the conversation by adding their own film contributions to the chase, others called it “the best thread of the year.”
Of course, many people ended up thanking Taimoor for going out of their way to return the wallet to Rahul.
Such a happy thread https://t.co/EJBsDo1XKc
Rai M. Azlan (@Mussanaf) July 30, 2021
Giving it back to HSBC would have been like Hollywood, but we’re Bollywood fans. Good work. https://t.co/4x2oySS22O
SUNIL J RAO (@shilpasunil_rao) July 30, 2021
You are an incredibly amazing guy https://t.co/48gU6a2LQw
Abhay (@Resistance_ohm) July 30, 2021
the WIRE was really beautiful!
Just saying you could have used his card and he might have contacted you again https://t.co/T3UsVkYwyd
Krishna Bajaj KB (@krishnabajajkb) July 30, 2021
It’s even better than this scene from Kabie Khushi Kabie Gham where @iHrithik was looking for @iamsrk! https://t.co/M6vhukZ4f7
Anamika (@AKumariLife) July 30, 2021
LMAOOOO I LOVE THIS! https://t.co/WJYbZURPqr
Ami_Afner_sasi (amizaninaaa) July 29, 2021
Hrithik used https://t.co/ODwgi2RdLv 20 years back to locate Rahul R in London. You should have done the same. pic.twitter.com/1Dv9xBSZ9N
Abhishek (@ abdb4256) July 30, 2021
Karan Johar takes notes to write his next script
Suchi SA (@suchi_a) July 30, 2021
Honestly, I really thought you’d take a touch of Rahul Raichand away at the end. pic.twitter.com/ZsFdw55Rdw
Whyshallee (@Whyshallee) July 30, 2021
handing him his wallet, did you say “ja rahul jeh leh apni jindaagi”
Nb | dA 0uTl @ w $ (@notorious_khan) July 29, 2021
Can we get his full name now? Or should we keep thinking about his Rahul Raichand? pic.twitter.com/MmaiBqiAjX
Mehwish Batool (@ Mehwish_Bat00l) July 29, 2021
Too good. Apne rahul ko dil se chaha aur saari qainaat ne aapko, milane ki saazish kari
Kanishk Negi (anishKanishkNegi) July 30, 2021
Hahahaha
When will you be releasing next season?
MATCH DEKHAO! (@imhassanahmed) July 30, 2021
Omg Rahul. I am sitting in effing Maldives ignoring the sights and reading this. I wish I had been in Shoreditch. Ok maybe not.
Rabia Khan (@zacharysquest) July 30, 2021
Greet. A wonderful and socially responsible effort. Made my day. Many prayers for you Taimoor ..
RafAli1214 (@ RafAli1214) July 30, 2021
You left the story hanging with an open question – Did Rahul block his card or not? I think I have to wait for the second part of this series for this answer where you could tell us the story from Rahul’s point of view
Anshul Gupta (@iAnshulG) July 30, 2021
You seem like a good person! Taking so much pain is rare to see or hear these days
Shikha Mathur (@ shikham34271119) July 30, 2021
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/man-undertakes-mission-to-find-owner-of-lost-wallet-rahul-in-london/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
