Hamilton actor known for playing British King to present special performance for Jonesborough Repertory Theater

From staff reports

A King of Broadway will provide royal assistance to the Jonesborough Repertory Theater to help raise revenue to replace what has been lost due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past two years, King George III of Hamilton, Euan Morton, has developed a soft spot for the Jonesborough Repertory Theater. After making several friendships thanks to the JRT, he offered to give a benefit concert to raise support for the small local theater which, with so many art venues, has lost income due to COVID-19.

His relationship with JRT began in New York City when several theater staff, artists, and teachers participated in the Broadway Teachers Workshop. The annual workshop includes classes, interviews and performances by Broadway artists. Morton was one of those artists in 2019.

Krista Wharton, JRT board member and performer, was very moved by what Morton said at her seminar.

Euan talked about how he loved our country and how he wanted to give back, how he wanted to be a good citizen. It made me realize how genuine he was and inspired me to see him play.

When she told him after school that she had bought tickets for Hamilton, he invited her and anyone who attended the show with her for a behind-the-scenes tour. She was joined by Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, Lorianne Carver and Beverly Ferguson. And the friendships began.

The five of us went to dinner all five of us after the show, Morton said, and we talked about life, the universe, and the theater, and all the things you’re supposed to talk about at dinner, as well as all the topics. that you are not supposed to be talking about. at dinner. We quickly became friends, exchanged numbers and kept in touch.

Morton has been involved in the theater most of his life. As a teenager, he left his native Scotland to attend the Mountview Academy of Theater Arts in London. After a decade in England, he moved to New York. His best-known Broadway role, for which he received a Tony nomination, was Boy George in Taboo. He also played the title role of Hedwig on the Hedwig and the Angry Inch National Tour. While touring with Hedwig, he received a call about an audition for the role of King George in Hamilton. He then portrayed King George for two and a half years before Broadway darkened during the pandemic. Fortunately, the show resumes rehearsals in mid-August and will reopen on September 14, giving it just enough time to come to Johnson City to give a benefit concert.

Guess I’m passionate about helping people, said Morton when asked for his generosity. I don’t think about it when I do. I’m not thinking of Who can I help today? It just falls out of my mouth sometimes, Oh, let me help you. It is not always a conscious thought, but rather an emotional drive.

The JRT community is grateful to have felt this emotional drive during their trip to Jonesborough last year. He came on a visit to reconnect with his old friends, see the theater and get to know the people involved. Then one evening, during a conversation about the theater and her community, it fell out of her mouth: Oh, let me help you.

Morton said his willingness to help JRT has been strengthened because of the passion of women like Wharton and Carver for whom art and theater may not be the first thing they do in their lives.

It’s not their career; it’s the thing they really appreciate, he continued. Here is a theater offering people of all types a place to enjoy their art and discover their artistic side. And that’s what the Jonesborough Repertory Theater does. It’s not just about the perfect lines and all the prices, it’s about art for the good of the people.

Morton is obviously passionate about the theater, but that’s not his only interest. He leads an active life outside the stage and is currently preparing a double degree in sociology and history.

I am very interested in the periods of the world wars, I have always been so since my childhood, he said. I’m also interested in American military history, and I’m also interested in the history of women’s liberation and the women’s movement.

He noted that society tends to focus a lot on civil rights and human rights, but people very rarely focus on why women are not paid equally in the workplace. work.

It’s a fairly fair and progressive question, Martin said. For me, this is a historical problem and it continues to be so today. It’s a conversation that no one bother to have.

Morton hopes one day after Hamilton to become a teacher; but for now, hell only takes one day at a time.

I stopped guessing about the future, he said. As I go to school to learn how to teach, I am also fully aware that if incredible work came with theater, I would probably say yes.

In the meantime, Morton is delighted to be giving the benefit concert to help support JRT. The show will feature an eclectic combination of his favorite songs, including Peggy Lee’s Lets Love, jazz music by Nol Coward, songs by the Carpenters and Neil Sedaka and more. Its accompanist is the famous composer and pianist Bryan Reeder.

The concert will take place on Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the DP Culp Center at East Tennessee State University. General tickets cost $ 35. Premium tickets cost $ 50, which includes a 30-minute chat (when Morton answers questions from audience members). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jonesboroughtheater.com or call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.

Everyone who purchases a ticket will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to Hamilton, which must be used between Thanksgiving 2022 and New Years Day. People have to be there to win. Other restrictions may apply.