



Everyone’s favorite bark beetle made headlines this week when producer Carol Greenwald Arthur, stated that the beloved show produced at GBH will not air any new episodes after the conclusion of its 25e season in 2022. Greenwald has joined host Patrick Flanary on GBHs Morning edition today to reassure fans that Arthur isn’t going anywhere in fact, he’ll continue to share lessons with kids on all kinds of new platforms. We know kids are consuming media in different ways now, and we want to be where kids are, Greenwald said. With 250 episodes and seven one-hour specials, Arthur is the longest running children’s animated show in television history. Arthur will continue to air on PBS Kids “for years to come,” and Greenwald said the shows team will explore new ways to bring Arthur and his friends to platforms such as podcasts, YouTube and the app. PBS Kids video. Last year, Arthur produced a popular digital short film on the importance of hand washing, an example of the type of content the team hopes to continue producing. Digital shorts have a faster production schedule, which makes them a more timely way to bring valuable lessons to children. I think it really hit the nail on the head, though, during the pandemic where we saw there was a need for this specific, quick type of material that can help families, Greenwald said. The first one we did was about hand washing. We made one about wear a mask. We also did one after the murder of George Floyd and around how to talk about racism With your family. So we tried to be really responsive to what was going on. Flanary noted how Arthur has been a progressive show for 25 years, known for tackling topics such as cancer, bullying and marriage equality, most notably through the episode featuring Mr Ratburn marries his longtime boyfriend. We want to give parents and children tools that can help them approach and manage these issues, said Greewald. And I think because we’ve been around 25 seasons, we’re able to do it in a way that other series couldn’t. We know children consume media in different ways now, and we want to be where they are. -Carol Greenwald, Arthur producer There will be plenty of new things Arthur content coming this summer. August 20e, a digital voting short film premieres, in which Arthurs Primary School votes for a new mascot, and Francine, Buster and Binkie learn the importance of respectful debate and building on facts. We try to address topics that children and families need and that are useful to families in these trying times, Greenwald said of digital shorts. On Labor Day, a back-to-school digital short will air and Arthur will finally be going into fourth grade. Arthurs will always be the same as he always has been. But like all children who start a new school year, he will meet new children. He’s going to make new friends, Greenwald said, noting that the characters will learn to deal with the change Buster and Arthur won’t be in the same class, and DW is going to kindergarten. We know this year will be a particularly difficult year for children returning to school, she said. So we’re happy to be able to offer this fun special that also looks at those underlying challenges of change, making new friends, and adjusting to new situations. LISTEN: Carol Greenwald on Arthur’s Future

