Are Bollywood Filmmakers Following a Success Formula? Business analysts believe this has been a trend since the Amitabh Bachchan era

We have often seen discussions on social media about how Hindi filmmakers are following a herd mentality by following a successful formula. Whether it’s the remakes trend or the biopics trend, there’s too much on the horizon right now, making one wonder if the industry has started playing it safe. Are we reaching a saturation point? Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​explains: Even in the 1970s, Bollywood followed a particular formula. In fact, when the image of the angry young man came up with Zanjeer, every actor wanted to be the angry young man. Zanjeer got the actors to step away from the romance, which was at its peak during Rajesh Khanna’s time

He adds: After Jeetendra Ji landed gold with Himmatwala, every actor wanted to do a remake of South. After the remakes, Maine Pyar Kiya brought back the era of love stories followed by family films with Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Next are Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar, who have directed films for NRI audiences. It’s a phase and we’ve been following the formula for so many years now. Over time, success changes everything. There has to be that person defying the norm and then everyone follows.

Producer and business analyst Girish Johar agrees and adds that every industry follows a proven formula. Even Hollywood follows a formula. Today a wonderful universe is created because a successful superhero space movie. Even in India, we have been following the trends for years now. Rajesh Khanna sir made romantic films, Dilip Kumar sir was known for drama. This is nothing new because entertainment consumption is very dynamic. All kinds of movies are being made and their consumption depends on the mood of the nation, Girish reveals.

He signs by saying that the public has the final say on any content. All genres work and ultimately it’s the content that matters. At the end of the day, we are in a commercial entertainment industry, he concludes.

