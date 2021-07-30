Hollywood is reaping the rewards of its diversification





HATTIE MCDANIEL was the first black person to win an Oscar, in 1940. She received her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mammy, a domestic slave in Gone with the Wind. Although critics claim the film romanticized slavery in the pre-war South, McDaniel believed his Oscar was a watershed moment for America. My own people were especially happy. They thought that by honoring me, Hollywood had honored the whole race, she wrote in the Hollywood Reporter in 1947. The economist today Handpicked stories, in your inbox A daily email with the best of our journalism Racial minorities made significant strides in Hollywood over the next 80 years. Darnell Hunt and Ana-Christina Ramn of the University of California, Los Angeles, followed the diversity of movie roles for the top 200 films (ranked by box office revenue and viewer ratings) released in theaters and on streaming platforms since 2011. They found 2020 to be the most diverse year yet. Racial minority actors were cast in 40% of leading roles last year, up from 27% on average for 2018-19. The representation of women in leading roles has also increased towards parity (see center graph). Although racial minorities as a whole and women almost match their share of the American population in acting roles, they remain under-represented behind the camera. They made up about a fifth to a quarter of the directors and writers of the top 200 films last year. And in front of the camera, some races are more prominent than others: Latinos, who make up 19% of the U.S. population, were cast in 5.7% of all acting roles last year (see chart from right). The report also found that films with the most diverse distributions tended to do better at the box office. Of the ten most successful films released in theaters in 2020, eight had castings of which at least 30% were non-white. By a similar measure, the dozen worst-performing films last year also had the least diverse cast. Although the covid-19 pandemic disrupted theatrical releases last year, a similar pattern emerges among films released via streaming services such as Netflix and Disney +. Six of the ten top-rated movies released online had actors who were at least 40% non-white. While audiences seem to favor a handful of blockbusters with more diversity, the most diverse films tend to have smaller budgets, on average. Almost three-quarters of films with a minority lead actor had a budget of less than $ 20 million, compared to 58% of films with white lead actors. A similar disparity exists between films directed by women and men. This may be because these films are also more likely to be made by minorities or women, who receive smaller budgets and, in turn, female actors or from minority races. The study also reveals that the films with the best chances of winning an Oscar in recent years have had the least diverse cast. Since 2016, the social media hashtag #OscarsSoWhite has drawn attention to the lack of diversity among Oscar nominees. Since then, efforts have been made to tackle the problem. At the Oscars in April, half of the nominees for the leading roles were racial minorities. Daniel Kaluuya, a British actor born to Ugandan parents, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Dark Messiah, the first film with an all-black production crew to be nominated for Best Picture. Youn Yuh-jung of South Korea won the award for Best Supporting Actress and Chlo Zhao, a Chinese-born filmmaker, won the award for Best Director. Other changes are underway. From 2024, the Oscars will screen films that do not meet the strict diversity thresholds. What McDaniel started can finally pay off.

