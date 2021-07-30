The Green Knight: who is Winifred, the beheaded ghost?

This article contains slight spoilers for The Green Knight.

In the Green knight, Sir Gauvain (a Dev Patel) sets out on a quest to receive a blow from a mystical knight he beheaded a year before. As the story unfolds, Sir Gawain must travel from his home to the Green Chapel, the distant place where the Green Knight staged the second half of their beheading game. Along the way, Sir Gauvain comes across a series of obstacles, each more dangerous and attractive than the next in writer-director. David Lowerys quite fantastic treatment of the original 14th century poem. One of those obstacles comes in the form of a mysterious ghost, which wakes Sir Gawain when he tries to sleep in his abandoned house.

The ghost is Winifred (Erin kellyman), a religious icon that is not part of the original poem; however, an icon aptly named in his honor is mentioned there, which inspired Lowery to weave his story into legend.

In the film, exhausted and half-mad Sir Gauvain stumbles upon his lakeside house and realizes it is empty. He goes to the bedroom and falls asleep, until Lady Winifred wakes him up, inquiring about his intrusion. But she doesn’t want him to go. Instead, she has a favor to ask: Can Sir Gwain get his head back from the lake?

It is then that Gauvain realizes that the lady could be of the spiritual domain. He reaches out to touch her, but she stops him. What are you doing? she asks sternly, a surprising moment of comedic relief and a pivot on the convention. The cookie-cutter version of that movie would have seen Gwain run his hand through his ghostly face, scream and come out of there like a cartoon character.

Lady Winifreds’ reluctance, however, is linked to the trauma of her gruesome death. She reveals that a local prince attempted to rape her, then broke into her home in the middle of the night and beheaded her while she was lying in her bed, before throwing her head in the water . His story parallels Gauvain; she too is the unwitting victim of a decapitation game, albeit of a different, much darker kind.

Lowerys’ version of this story is based on the true story of Saint Winifred of Wales, a 7th century woman pursued by a prince named Caradog. According to the story, around the year 630, Winifred tried to escape him by fleeing to his uncle’s church. Caradog chased after her and cut off her head. In legend, a natural spring sprang up where his head fell. Then Lady Winifred’s uncle, Saint Beuno, came out of the church and rested her head on her body, miraculously bringing her back to life. The ground then split open and swallowed Caradog.

The legend of St. Winifred was captured and popularized in 1138 by Prior Robert of Shrewsbury, who wrote about his life. She was in fact a Welsh super saint whose cult extended beyond the Welsh border, said Jane cartwright, professor at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David who edits a translation of the Lives of Saints, in a 2016 interview with the BBC. In the original version Sir Gauvain and the Green Knight, Winifred isn’t mentioned right off the bat, but she is mentioned in a line where the titular hero rides a horse past North Wales and a place called Holy Head, believed to be the well.

This spring, now known as St. Winifreds Well, became an official religious site around the 12th century, renowned for the healing powers of water. It has since become a place of pilgrimage, sheltered by a chapel which was built in the 15th century. The site, which is still open to visitors from all over the world, has been visited over the years by such figures as King Richard I and King Henry V. The latter’s pilgrimage to the well is particularly memorable.

King Henry V prayed for the protection of Saint-Winifred before the Battle of Agincourt between France and England. Although the French army eclipsed England, King Henry’s forces prevailed. In gratitude, the king walked from Shrewsbury to the well, making a pilgrimage to thank the saint. Although his exact route is unknown, many have attempted to retrace his steps over the years; like recently in 2016, a group of walkers, including one disguised as King Henry V, walked the path to the well, making a day that included lectures on Saint-Winifred and a medieval feast.

Lowery doesn’t dive into this whole thing in The green knight, focusing firmly on Sir Gauvain. But by including his story in the film, he momentarily binds the couple together, weaving two legends into the same epic story.

