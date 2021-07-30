How Vikrant Massey Became a Multifaceted Actor

Believe it or not, but Vikrant Massey uttered the word feminazi during this conversation. It probably stems from a place of frustration around what is being said about his recent film, Haseen Dillruba. Vinil Mathews’ film, starring Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane, has been criticized for the way it handled its luscious heyday. Some thought the film (inadvertently) endorsed the characters’ violent ways. Massey shares his two cents on some of the criticisms directed at him: I think this is a sign of an empty society that people are engaging [in discourse] like that. But I also understand that a lot of these people don’t know about it, or they completely ignored the part where we went out of our way to say it’s a pulp fiction world. I think most of them only understand pulp fiction when they’re in a Quentin Tarantino movie, says Massey whose second release this month, 14 Phere, premiered on Zee5 on July 23.

Making his television debut on shows like Dharam Veer (2008) and Balika Vadhu (2008-2016), Massey has slowly but surely built his reputation as a multi-faceted actor. Making a confident debut in Vikram Motwanes Lootera (2013), Massey enjoyed his breakthrough moment as a frontman in Konkona Sen Sharmas A Death in the Gunj (2016). Though aided by voracious OTT platforms wanting to fill their factories with content, it’s a testament to the undeniable talent and hard work of Masseys who has grown from a hero’s best friend to a leading man in just a few short years. .

Having started out as a conscientious good boy on screen, Massey has made a conscious effort to bring some edge to his recent roles. Initially, it helped me in several ways. People have even said that it makes me unique, but it becomes redundant. I think I’m far from one-dimensional, so I’d like to tap into as many characters as possible, says Massey. For example, his role as Rishabh in Haseen Dillruba, who could very well be an abandoned lover’s mascot in a small town. Despite mixed reviews, most critics argued that Massey was best suited for his part.

Massey has a disarming sincerity that helps him shine even in some inane projects. But having carved out a niche for himself as a solid actor, becoming an A-List star just might be a whole new business. Massey says, My strategy is simple: I’m an actor and I want to be in various films. I wouldn’t want to change my career because I’m not delusional. Creating a character from scratch is a matter of chance. If you resonate, you resonate.