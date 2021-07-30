Entertainment
Despite his best efforts, GBH could never stop Arthur’s memes
The Boston-based show’s creators begged the twisted and twisted meme makers to stop. They (obviously!) Did not.
Arthur, the PBS show produced by GBH in Boston for 25 years, has ended. Its final season, sadly, will premiere early next year, when a whole generation of kids will stop being entertained by new episodes about the kindhearted barley, its family and friends.
Going forward, for a taste of the warm and fuzzy family show, you’ll have to rely on reruns instead, perhaps queuing them up on the streaming platform that obtains the rights to. Arthur in the future. Maybe you will open one of the manyArthur books currently in circulation, and read these delightful stories to your children, teaching them the virtues of sharing, caring, honesty and friendship.
Or maybe you can scroll through the likes of Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and 4chan for some of the most vulgar, sexually charged, often sinister memes the internet has ever produced, in which PBS characters have featured prominently. up for more than half. a decade. Well, always have those too.
First of all, fuck yourself and the clique you claim. West side, when we roll, we are equipped with game #ArthurMemes pic.twitter.com/jqA3OKmvsN
TikTok: (@ Flye75) July 28, 2016
Arthur’s memes, you will recall, caused a stir from some point in 2016. Notably, there was Arthur’s fist, a close-up of the ball fist cartoon aardvarks, which turned out to be one of the most popular memes formats of all time. Internet jokers have also turned to an image of DW with dark circles under his eyes, which has become a stand-in for exhausted millennials. Or Buster the Rabbit, seen sitting behind a desktop and naively asking if anyone go on the internet and lie? And many,many Following.
Most were having a good time and were perfectly safe for the job. But sometimes things took a more adult-oriented, hotter, and heavier turn, as things always do on the internet. The fist was used to evoke sexual frustration or associated with gross abuse. Some widely shared memes envisioned the characters in, say, certain adult situations. It was these exciting, crass, violent and explicit shows that ultimately caught the attention of the creators of Brighton-based public television. When things clearly got out of hand, GBH (then WGBH), stepped in to intervene.
We are certainly fortunate to have such an engaged fan base with Arthur, especially the millennials who grew up with him! The station said in a statement in August 2016. And we appreciate the memes that were created and shared while having fun.
.yet!
We are, however, disappointed with the few that are outside of good taste, he continued. Our hope is that Arthur and his friends are portrayed in a manner that is respectful and appropriate for all audiences, including young Arthur fans and their families.
Arthur himself even briefly begged the depraved social media posters that he would like them to stop.
I was taken out of context #ArthurMemes pic.twitter.com/kpfAalgUfM
Arthur Read (@arthurpbs) July 30, 2016
Needless to say it didn’t work, and memes across all levels of workplace safety still persist today.
For what it’s worth,Arthur creator Marc Brown himself had a much more laissez-faire attitude to how adult fans of the show repurposed his work. It’s a free world out there, he said Boston in 2016. I believe in freedom of expression. That does not bother me.
Whatever their thoughts on the matter, GBH’s unintended contribution to internet culture clearly has the power to remain. During the pandemic, for example, an image of DW standing behind a chain-link fence wearing sunglasses saw a resurgence in popularity, as crazed Americans in lockdown used it to demonstrate how lacking they were. be able to do the things they love. There was DW, a cartoon icon for millions of 20’s and 30’s, staring longingly to one side of a chain link fence; on the other, a cinema room, a nail salon or a diving bar.
Ny (@Ny_The_Creator) March 29, 2020
It captured the national vibe in such an understandable way, in fact, that one version of the meme ended up on the cover of News week. And lo and behold, who was there to celebrate the spread of this Arthur even in our darkest hours but GBH itself.
How is @Newsweek visually capture the angst and uncertainty of # ClassOf2020 for this week’s cover story? Two letters: DW@arthurpbsSadness-seeking little sister as she gazes through a chain-link fence has become a defining Gen Z meme https://t.co/hm0HUEPDIk pic.twitter.com/8kit5pKsKL
GBH (@GBH) April 29, 2020
If you can’t beat them, join them.
