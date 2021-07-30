Here’s what the EastEnders actor who played Vicki Fowler looks like now





Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is one of the few Walford residents who appears to have distant relatives who crawl out of the woodwork every few years. Recently, she discovered her half-brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) at the funeral of their father Gavin Sullivan (Paul Nicholas), and the duo now live happily together in Albert Square. But let’s go back in the EastEnders clock until Sharon’s foster dad Dirty Den (Leslie Grantham) returned from the dead and then adopted brother Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman) arrived on the place and the couple fell in love. Dirty Den’s daughter Vicki Fowler and Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully) then arrived in Walford in 2003, giving Sharon the adopted younger sister she never wanted. It sounds harsh, but Vicki was the product of a sordid affair between her father and her savage best friend. READ MORE:Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook shares rare photo of stunning lookalike girl





(Image: BBC)

Vicki was born in 1986 after Michelle and Den had a one-night stand, 16-year-old Michelle got pregnant and in the midst of all the scandal decided to keep the baby. Vicki’s fatherhood was kept a secret, with Lofty Holloway helping raise her with Michelle, only for the truth to come out later. Since Vicki’s birth, three actors have played the role, with actor Scarlett Alice Johnson most recently playing between 2003 and 2004. In 1995, Michelle and Vicki, 9, left Walford for Birmingham, Alabama, USA. However, Vicki returned as a teenager in 2003 after running away from home.



Is your weekly dose of Albert Square drama just not enough? Do you find yourself scrolling through the social media pages of the cast members, trying to guess what might happen next? Do you know the ‘Enders as well as your own family? If the answer to any of the above questions is a definite yes, we have good news. You can sign up for MyLondon’s EastEnder newsletter to get all the latest Walford news straight to your inbox twice a week – and it’s absolutely FREE! Make sure you stay ahead of the crowd and get all the gossip about upcoming storylines, offscreen gossip, and cast updates by signing up. To subscribe to the EastEnders London newsletter, simply follow this link and select the newsletter that suits you. And to truly personalize your news experience on the go, you can download our top rated free apps for iPhone and Android. Find out more here. But Vicki left Walford in 2004 and returned to America before rekindling a romance with Spencer Moon, Alfie’s younger brother, in Australia. It’s been 17 years since North London actor Scarlett left EastEnders, and she looks a lot different from her time in Albert Square. However, the 36-year-old actor has carved out a successful career on stage, in television and in film. Fans of The Good Karma Hospital, an India-based medical drama series, will recognize Scarlett Alice Johnson as Tommy McConnell in season three which premiered in the UK on ITV in March 2020. Prior to that, Scarlett played Laura Derbyshire in the BBC comedy series Pramface between 2012 and 2014, Midsomer Murders (2013), Loaded (2017), Josh (2017) and Call the Midwife (2018) – as well as ‘other television series. Film credits include Adulthood (2008), Winter Sun (2010) and Panic Button (2011), as well as a full catalog of stage performances in productions such as Radiant Vermin, The Angry Brigade, Slaves and Romeo and Juliet, between others. It’s time for Vicki to make an epic return to Walford to see her sister Sharon – we can only hope! Keep up to date with the latest Scarlett Alice Johnson news on Twitter here. Want more EastEnders news and gossip? Visit our dedicated page here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/celebs/heres-what-eastenders-actor-who-21186225 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos