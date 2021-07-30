Entertainment
New Trends: Bollywood Crisis Clouds Don’t End, Hacking Hits Industry After Corona Virus
OTT has increased the number of cases of piracy
Apart from these two great films, there are many other films that are often victims of piracy. Experts say piracy cases increased after the movies came straight to OTT. On this subject, producer and business analyst Girish Johar says, “If a movie comes out on OTT and someone watching the movie on a laptop turns on the side camera, then the movie will be copied. We need to take huge steps to protect movies from being pirated on OTT. It takes a lot of money to make a film and where it has to come out, they also spend a lot of money and take the film. Both have a downside in its hacking.
Is the cinema safer?
The biggest question about movie leaks before they hit OTT is how do these leaks happen? On this subject, Girish says: “It is very difficult to say where the films are leaking. When the film is shot, it passes to the production team on the hard drive and then goes into post-production. When the film is finalized, it also moves from the lab to the studio. Amidst all of this, the film may also be leaked elsewhere.
Difficult to copy a movie in the cinema
According to Johar, “There was a fear of the censored copy leaking when the film hit theaters, but there is no censor in OTT who says if it gets leaked before its release then there has to be. having someone somewhere. It was difficult in the cinema because there is a control before entry. In the cinema, if you copy from a camera, then it is difficult to copy there if people around you see you . Of course, pirating has become easier since the arrival of movies online. Previously, the movie had to be sent overseas two weeks before its release, so during that time also the movie would be leaked, but due to the ease of copying and pasting online made it easier to disclose the film.
Movie data is encrypted
However, filmmakers consider themselves more secure. In this regard, Yogesh Raizada, Vice President of Wave Cinemas, states: In the cinema we directly download and play the film provided by the distributor. It is not possible to hack with our video camera here. Other than that, the movie data is so encrypted that you cannot copy anything from it. Now everything is server based and nothing can be stolen from there. The cinema is the safest place to release movies from today.
open hacking
Besides online piracy, the piracy trade is also rampant in Delhi markets. Until a few years ago pirated DVDs were selling a lot at Palika Bazar located at CP, but at present there is no piracy at Palika Bazar. A trader here said that the film company continues to roam here, so the piracy is stopped for now. Another trader said that now most people download and watch movies online. For a long time, people stopped asking for CD-DVDs, so we don’t trade CD-DVDs here anymore. However, you will certainly find pirated DVDs of all the new movies released on OTT recently in Old Lajpat Rai market in Old Delhi. Upon inspection here, DVDs of “Mimi” and Vikrant Massey-Kriti Kharbanda starring “14 Phere” were available for only Rs 50. If desired, the trader will also put the film directly into your memory card. mobile.
