Actor Terry Crews Gets Walk of Fame Star on Birthday – NBC Los Angeles





A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is due to be unveiled Friday, honoring NFL linebacker turned actor and “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crewson on his 53rd birthday. “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel and Tichina Arnold, who played Crews’ character’s wife in the 2005-09 UPN and the CW comedy “Everybody Hates Chris”, will join Crews to speak at the 11:30 am ceremony in front of Eastown Apartments on Hollywood Boulevard. Born July 30, 1968 in Flint, Michigan, Crews played the transverse flute, painted, and played soccer as a youth. After high school, he received a scholarship to the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Interlochen, Michigan. Crews was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference defensive end at Western Michigan University in 1989, drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He played 36 games with the Rams, the San Diego Chargers and the Washington football team between 1991 and 1995. Following the end of his footballing career, Crews was a cast member of the “Battle Dome” syndicated competition series from 1999-2001. Crews made his acting debut in the sci-fi action film “The 6th Day”, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2000, portraying an assassin working for the CEO of a cloning company (Tony Goldwyn ). Crews’ brilliant role came in the 2002 comedy “Friday After Next” as a recently released gay convict. Crews appeared in six Adam Sandler films “Sandy Wexler”, “The Ridiculous 6”, “Blended”, “Click”, “The Benchwarmers” and “The Longest Yard”. His other movie credits include the trilogy “The Expendables”, “White Chicks”, “Deadpool 2”, “Idiocracy” and “Sorry To Bother You”. After the “Everybody Hates Chris” series ended, Crews performed the 2010-12 TBS comedy “Are We There Yet?” Since 2013, Crews has played Lt. Terry Jeffords of the New York Police Department in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the eighth and final season of which begins August 12 on NBC.

