Entertainment
New York’s Broadway, Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall will require vaccines
An exterior view of the Palace Theater during the opening night of “West Side Story” on Broadway at the Palace Theater on March 19, 2009 in New York City.
Neilson Barnard | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
If you want to attend a concert in New York, be prepared to show proof that you have received your Covid photos.
The Broadway League announced Friday that the owners and operators of the 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require members of the public, performers, backstage crew and theater staff to be fully immunized until October.
Young children or those with health issues or religious beliefs that prevent vaccinations can still attend shows if they have proof of a negative Covid-19 test. They will need a PCR test done within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative antigen test done within 6 hours of the performance start time to be admitted.
“A uniform policy across all Broadway theaters in New York makes things easier for our audiences and should give our guests even more confidence in how seriously Broadway takes public safety,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.
The public inside the theater will also be required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.
In September, the league will revise this policy for performances starting in November.
The Metropolitan Opera will also require guests, performers, orchestra, choir, and staff to show proof of vaccination, but face masks will be optional. The opera will prohibit children under 12 from attending performances.
“Met policy says masks will be optional, this could change depending on the prevailing health situation at the time. Also, unlike Broadway, we will not allow any exceptions to the vaccination only policy at all,” he said. a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Opera said in an email.
Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entering the theater and they must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine. This means that guests must wait at least two weeks after their last snaps to attend a performance.
The New York Times reported that Carnegie Hall will also require proof of vaccination and prohibit children under 12 from attending shows. Young children are not yet eligible for the Covid vaccine.
Carnegie Hall did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
The new requirements come as the delta variant spreads rapidly across the country, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines encouraging people to resume wearing masks in areas of the country where the number of cases is increasing, even if they have been vaccinated. It was a reversal of the agency’s previous policy.
The CDC warns that the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and could make people sicker than the original Covid.
Broadway will begin reopening to the public at full capacity on September 14, after having been closed since March 2020. New York City has lost billions of tourism dollars as live performances ceased on Broadway at Lincoln Center and at Carnegie Hall.
The industry received government support through a program called the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which allocated $ 16.2 billion to help keep the entertainment industry alive across the country until performances could. return to normal safely.
The increase in Covid cases due to the delta variant comes at a precarious time for the industry, which has invested to rehire artists and other workers in preparation for restarting performances.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/nys-broadway-metropolitan-opera-carnegie-hall-to-require-vaccines.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]