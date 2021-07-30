Columbus Immersive Theater Brings Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ to a Fascinating Life

In 1974, Stephen Kings’ first bestselling novel Carrie set the tone for its heartbreaking, character-driven horror and established itself as a pop culture phenomenon with Brian De Palma’s film adaptation two years later. When I read Carrie as a teenager, over a decade later, he kept every ounce of his ability to shock and, in a way that I didn’t know with horror novels before, to shock me in empathy for the tragic characters at the base.

CarrieThe Stretched Journey to the Stage is a different legend and a rare example of a true second chance in the world of high-stakes theater. A disastrous bombshell when it premiered on Broadway in 1988 (a few years later Ken Mandelbaum wrote a story called Not Since Carrie: Forty Years of Broadway Musical Flops), in 2012, an inspired director (Stafford Arima) reworked the show with the original author of the creative team’s book Lawrence D. Cohen, who also wrote the 1976 film, musical composer Michael Gore and lyricist Dean Pitchford in acclaimed Off-Broadway hit.

I’d never seen either version and, having seen Columbus Immersive Theaters’ remarkable production at the Garden, directed by Edward Carignan, it’s hard to imagine a more definitive musical version of this heartbreaking material.

The King novel uses epistolary form to create an eerie distance between the reader and the action, a filter on what happened as we rooted the wreckage, and Cohens’ book uses a light framing sequence with Sue. Snell (Lucy Breedlove) questioned by police in the aftermath to create some of that effect.

Breedloves Snell and Tru Stites as his counterpart Tommy Ross make the most of the less flashy characters, with the two popular kids trying to walk out of high school with their souls intact and their warmth, humanity and chemistry with each other. help the Breedloves line We were just kids making our best hit as one of the saddest moments in Carrie.

The corrosive, self-fulfilling nature of the prophecy of an unwavering belief that the world is a wicked, brutal zero-sum game that only rewards its takers, is a theme that is refracted through many of the characters.

Madelyn Legos Chris Hargensen and Aaron Natarellis Billy Nolan make a delightfully shady pair, with electric dynamics that use who. There is sheer delight in the moments, including when Natarelli reveals how consciously the character plays his role as a patsy in Hargensens schematics in moments where the Legos character hints at an existential terror that doesn’t improve the pain it will cause but alleviates it.

The other side or dead end of this cynicism comes in the guise of Carries’ mother, Margaret White (Linda Roth). Roth gives a virtuoso and frightening performance as someone so desperate to save his daughter from her own mistakes that she damns them both.

Roth handles his character’s spirited moods with complete confidence and clarity. She slips from the laser-focused hatred of And Eve Was Weak to the softer, hindered attempts at empathy and tenderness of Unsuspecting Hearts and the devastating duet with Carrie (Eli Brickey) on the closer act I Remember How these boys could dance is a level Macbeth falls into an abyss of his own making.

With subtle facial expressions, Roth shares with us the characters’ awareness of the gravity of things and his own role, as well as his inability to turn around.

Eli Brickey as Carrie Photo courtesy of Columbus Immersive Theater

The stunning portrayal of Eli Brickeys by the eponymous Carrie alone is worth the ticket price. She captures the inherent softness of the characters without shrouding the off-putting and uncomfortable burden that naivety places on other children trying to understand each other.

With a story whose main plot points have long since entered common parlance, Brickey even manages for a few fleeting moments to make us think it might end differently, that Carrie might find her way into the society she’s making her way into. is terrified and hungry.

A clever decision in material and brilliantly used by Carignan places Carries’ voice as always against someone else for most of the show, a character in her own world, not being heard but not having no longer the space to sing his version of the facts without interruption.

These showcases for Brickey and the rest of the cast’s harmonic acuity underscore just how marginalized the character is and funny to us for her dazzling and shattering self-declaration on The Destruction where she forces the whole school, Carries watches. to punctuate and mounting in cracks around her.

The other major theme of Kings, how easily our capacity for cruelty and intimidation increases in a crowd, how much of us are dismissive of the weakness others were trying to hide within ourselves comes out. most clearly in the choreography of Dionysia Williams (with assistant choreographer Hunter Minor).

Williams uses an ensemble of fantastic dancers to hint at the awkwardness inherent in teenagers and at the same time bring their animal and tribal nature into groups. His use of percussive stomping and menacing swerves towards the audience is a crucial part of Door omnipresent feeling of dread.

Eli Suarez’s wonderful lighting cuts through time in a crucial way, changing the pace and focusing our attention in the heat of controlled chaos on stage, almost evoking cinematic dread without sacrificing psychological reality. His contributions are all the more impactful as the production of Carignans eschews the usually lavish ensemble for nude black with tall windows that emphasizes how small town high schools feel like prisons.

The move amplifies the claustrophobia and provides a backdrop for some superb old-fashioned stage magic, Joe Tyson as special effects coordinator, Isaac Steinhour as technical director and Luke Bovenizer as stage manager and deputy director in the second act when everything is bad for the characters.

Carignan, Williams and the cast never lose sight of the deep sadness at the heart of Carrie and the lesson that we can all be monsters with less of a nudge than we want to admit. And they turn that uncomfortable identification into tumultuous, quick-witted, wild carnival entertainment. It’s an alternately sticky-hot and brilliantly cold look on humanity perfect for the depths of summer.

Carrie runs through August 8 at the Garden Theater with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. For tickets and more information visit columbusimmersive.com.