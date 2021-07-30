Marvel’s Next Plan To Have A “Bollywood Style Dance” Track With A Superstar Dancing On It Reveals Loki’s Songwriter





Marvel Studio’s Loki, in which Tom Hiddleston played the main character of God of Mischief, released on OTT almost a month ago. The series impressed many critics and audiences alike. Interestingly, the track Aadhaan Maghribi by Atif Afzal, which appeared in the last episode, was in the spotlight. Afzal’s piece is inspired by hymns recited in Arab mosques. The track gave the enigmatic montage out of space a surreal feel to anyone who has watched the web series. Now the music composer has opened up about his upcoming Marvel projects in his kitten. Speaking to The Indulge Express, Atif Afzal said: “Yes, I am in talks for another Marvel project that has a Bollywood style dance floor. We can even see a Bollywood superstar dancing to the beats. But I can’t talk much about it at the moment. Afzal also spoke about the composition of Aadhaan Maghribi. He said: “The song is like an anthem and is extremely moving. Unlike other Marvel movies, which I’ve been approached for a piece of Bollywood for, this one is totally different. It’s amazing how Hollywood opens up to global talent. When asked how Atif Afzal landed on Marvel’s Loki web series, he said, “While studying music at New York University, I interacted with several directors, creators of films, producers as well as creators of studios and television networks. I had shared my showreel with them and they seemed very impressed and interested. One of the producers told me that finding the right project is like dating and it takes time to find the right match. I still remember what he said. Afzal also said being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe feels surreal. He said, “Honestly, it’s hard to describe and it just feels surreal. At first I didn’t know what the outcome would be, but when I got the confirmation it all started to feel like a dream. And while it is not the ultimate dream, it is definitely part of the bigger dream! Must read: Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner look intense at first sight, series premieres on Disney + in November Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

