Entertainment
New document sheds light on protests by Charles and Dianas 1983 Tour of the South Pacific
When Princess Diana and Prince charles continued a tour of the South Pacific in March 1983, she would have won over large crowds of Commonwealth citizens with her personal touch. But a few instances of local protest have surfaced in the newspapers, such as the moment in Australia when Diana was awarded the anti-monarchist Eureka flag as she entered the couples’ Rolls Royce. Now, according to a confidential document recently released by a UK Freedom of Information request, there is evidence that one of the most divisive protests in New Zealand has been more effective than reported to the era.
Metro reports that Sir Richard Stratton, then New Zealand High Commissioner appointed by the British, claimed Charles and Diana encountered a group of protesters as they passed through Wellington. The mostly white professional protesters had little impact, Stratton wrote in a letter to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office reviewing the trip. A well-known Maori agitator presented his bare and hideous buttocks (allegedly the worst Maori insult, but I have my doubts!) To Their Royal Highnesses as they made their way to Wellington from the airport.
Immediately after Charles and Diana arrived in New Zealand, police claimed that Dun Mihaka, a well-known Maori rights activist, was arrested after trying to smuggle the royal party while they were still on the plane, according to a United Press International account, which added that they could not to see. In Strattons’ account, they were already in the car and actually saw the gesture.
In a book from 1984 about his activism, Mihaka explained the importance of sniff your, which means baring the buttocks in the Maori language. In court after his arrest during the protest, he presented an open letter from a coalition of progressive groups addressed directly to Charles, explaining why he chose to execute him when the couple visited.
After a long and serious discussion on the matter, we, the undersigned, express our strongest and unequivocal objection to your visit to our country, we read. While it is clear that you do not have too much control over these matters, it is equally clear that as an heir to the so-called Commonwealth, and therefore head of state of New Zealand whose the top priority has always been to protect the interests of big business, you are a well-rewarded, willing and therefore consenting victim of the circumstances.
Stratton wrote that despite the event, Diana did well in the country. New Zealanders wanted to see the Princess of Wales first and foremost, and they did, especially on the many walks, he said, according to Metro. The clothes of Princess Diana and the warm gestures (in the best sense of English) to the children and the witty speeches of Prince Charles were particularly acclaimed.
Additionally, Stratton’s letter provides more context on what happened when Diana received the Eureka flag from a shop steward, Stan Stupek, after a visit to a site. This flag, the design of which is based on the Southern Cross, has become a symbol of the Republican movement in Australia, he said. The Princess of Wales, however, defused what could have been a mildly embarrassing incident with great charm and tact.
In the fourth season of The crown, the tour of Australia and New Zealand is billed as the moment when the princess gains Commonwealth citizens but also begins to realize that her marriage is broken up. In reality, it seems that their acceptance abroad could have been just as complicated.
