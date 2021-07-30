Entertainment
5 times Bollywood actors have improved their hairstyle game with the coolest takes, see how?
Arjun Hrithik
Whether you hate it or are too lazy to be right about cutting your beard, going to the salon was an option until the pandemic hit the world. The past year has given you tons of opportunities to complain about everything except the time when you became your own hairstylist.
As a newbie or seasoned hairstylist, you must have taken this selfie to show off your skills with your brand new haircut. He has a thrill of his own, and we totally agree with that.
Now that everything is going step by step, you can go back to your favorite place to style your hair and if you think men have the least amount of hair to try, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun and color. Experiment because why play it safe most of the time?
Even if you love the comeback of your old hair, you can still go for it, but maybe with a little twist via dyes or tapering? Coming up, see how the men of B-town have inspired us with their styles, from the messy or the simple, to our hearts and for everyone to pump so quickly.
Daddy actor Arjun Rampal has left everyone in awe and we’re ready to admit that we still can’t take our eyes off this color scheme. Bold, brilliant and truly empowering. He made himself a hairstyle for one of his upcoming movies, Arjun Rampal who gets banged every time with his edgy and platinum colored hair. His beard has been kept black to make headlines for his hair alone. Yes, his other name is dapper-cool.
Who says messy hair isn’t in fashion? We mean a cute mess. If you don’t belong to the team’s slicked back hairstyle, you probably shouldn’t. Love Aaj Kal 2 actor Kartik Aaryan as always stunned us in this lifeless but blonde hairstyle and dark hair.
The key to anything successful is self-confidence and that’s what we envy in Jodha Akbar actor Hrithik Roshan. Underneath her lookbook, there’s everything from bleaches to messy and loose hairstyles, and here we see her in a side-swept hairstyle, with the crown section dyed in a golden brown hue. When you’re ready for a change, you can try an undercut with this look.
If you prefer fading and color, you don’t want to be tempted, don’t worry. Try a boomerang hairstyle like 3D Street Dancer star Varun Dhawan. She went for a less faded option which almost looked like she didn’t have any and her locks were semi-colored.
Beating the blues is always cool and here’s how to do it with your favorite hairstyle? Forget the good old days and paint it blue like actor Masaan.
Vicky Kaushal went all out with a high faded look with line and flower designs while her crown was spiky and shaded with a mix of light green and blue. What is your favorite color? Hopefully it’s both.
Which hairstyle do you prefer? Let us know by commenting below.
Also Read – Skin Care Tips: Try These 4 Homemade Ayurvedic Masks For Glowing Skin
Also Read – Natural Moisturizer: 5 Most Effective Natural Moisturizers For Skin
.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsncr.com/entertainment/5-times-bollywood-actors-upped-their-hairstyle-game-with-the-coolest-takes-see-how/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]