5 times Bollywood actors have improved their hairstyle game with the coolest takes, see how?

Whether you hate it or are too lazy to be right about cutting your beard, going to the salon was an option until the pandemic hit the world. The past year has given you tons of opportunities to complain about everything except the time when you became your own hairstylist.

As a newbie or seasoned hairstylist, you must have taken this selfie to show off your skills with your brand new haircut. He has a thrill of his own, and we totally agree with that.

Now that everything is going step by step, you can go back to your favorite place to style your hair and if you think men have the least amount of hair to try, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun and color. Experiment because why play it safe most of the time?

Even if you love the comeback of your old hair, you can still go for it, but maybe with a little twist via dyes or tapering? Coming up, see how the men of B-town have inspired us with their styles, from the messy or the simple, to our hearts and for everyone to pump so quickly.

Daddy actor Arjun Rampal has left everyone in awe and we’re ready to admit that we still can’t take our eyes off this color scheme. Bold, brilliant and truly empowering. He made himself a hairstyle for one of his upcoming movies, Arjun Rampal who gets banged every time with his edgy and platinum colored hair. His beard has been kept black to make headlines for his hair alone. Yes, his other name is dapper-cool.

Who says messy hair isn’t in fashion? We mean a cute mess. If you don’t belong to the team’s slicked back hairstyle, you probably shouldn’t. Love Aaj Kal 2 actor Kartik Aaryan as always stunned us in this lifeless but blonde hairstyle and dark hair.

The key to anything successful is self-confidence and that’s what we envy in Jodha Akbar actor Hrithik Roshan. Underneath her lookbook, there’s everything from bleaches to messy and loose hairstyles, and here we see her in a side-swept hairstyle, with the crown section dyed in a golden brown hue. When you’re ready for a change, you can try an undercut with this look.

If you prefer fading and color, you don’t want to be tempted, don’t worry. Try a boomerang hairstyle like 3D Street Dancer star Varun Dhawan. She went for a less faded option which almost looked like she didn’t have any and her locks were semi-colored.

Beating the blues is always cool and here’s how to do it with your favorite hairstyle? Forget the good old days and paint it blue like actor Masaan.

Vicky Kaushal went all out with a high faded look with line and flower designs while her crown was spiky and shaded with a mix of light green and blue. What is your favorite color? Hopefully it’s both.

