The best sets of workout tops and bike shorts for summer – The Hollywood Reporter

In the summer, skin-stripping fitness basics can be essential for staying cool and dry. That’s why stylish stars love to pair crop tops and bike shorts, as athletic pieces are often made with moisture-wicking fabrics and finished with vent details for breathability. Plus, it takes little effort to transform the two-piece outfit into a day or night look – pull on a button-down blouse that is tied at the waist or a biker jacket (similar to Serena williams) and you’re ready to go.

A few celebrities spotted wearing the cool athletic combo include Selena Gomez (who sported Puma pieces at a recent event for the brand), Hailey Bieber (who was seen in New York City wearing monochrome Alexander Wang workout clothes. ) and Gigi Hadid (who wore a pink and white tie-dye ensemble from Cotton Citizen to Disneyland).

If you’re looking to try the trend effortlessly, we’ve rounded up some of the best workout tops and shorts sets to wear this summer. Whether you’re training or racing, check out our favorite options below, from those endorsed by Olympian sprinter Allyson Felix to enduring pieces from Hollywood labels.

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Paloma Girlfriend Bra and High Waist Pocket Shorts

One of our favorite options for long-lasting sweat clothing is Girlfriend, the San Francisco-based brand that went ahead by offering their leggings for free (with minimal shipping costs). the Paloma racerback plunge bra ($ 38) and Pocket shorts size 10.5 inches ($ 58) are great for full support and squat movements in low to medium impact workouts, and we love the four-way stretch and compression features. The pieces are made with a mix of recycled plastic bottles and spandex, and the brand is reducing carbon emissions and water consumption.

High Waist Girlfriend Shorts with Pocket

$ 58

Buy now

2. Nike Pro Dri-Fit Indy Training Bra and Mid Rise 7 Inch Bike Shorts for Women

by Nike Pro Dri-Fit Indy Training Bra ($ 50) and eco-responsible Mid-rise cycling shorts for women ($ 40) with a seven-inch height provide soft support and sweat-wicking properties to keep you dry and comfortable. And if you’re a Nike member, you can get an additional 20% off select styles using code BEST20 through July 24.

Nike

3. Beyond Yoga Spacedye Studio High Waist Cropped Tank Top and Biker Shorts

There’s a reason the Spacedye line from Beyond Yoga is a cult favorite among fitness enthusiasts. Parts that wick away moisture such as studio cropped tank top ($ 68) and high waist biker shorts ($ 70) are made with the brand’s butter-soft fabric that offers four-way stretch, breathability, and UV protection, making them ideal for outdoor yoga sessions. The halter style top is finished with a crossed back and the shorts have a comfortable overlapping waist.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Studio Cropped Tank Top

$ 68

Buy now

Beyond Yoga High Rise Space Dyed Biker Shorts

$ 70

Buy now

4.Reformation Ecostretch Tank and 3 inch high waist bike shorts

For your next sustainability-focused sweating session, Hollywood label Reformation’s EcoMove and EcoStretch sportswear collections are composed of parts made from recycled plastic bottles and with a low impact manufacturing process that reduces water waste and carbon dioxide emissions. (Taylor Swift, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Bella Hadid wore the LA mark.)

If you prefer more coverage at the top or bottom, the range also includes the Ivy cropped tank top ($ 48) and Ecomove cycling shorts with a height of seven inches.

Reformation

3 Inch High Rise Reformation Ecostretch Bike Shorts

$ 48

Buy now

5. Summersalt The Midi Sports Bra Tank Top & On-The-Go Shorts

Whether you hike, run or run, Summersalt and The Home Edit Limited Edition Collaboration with the Rainbow Collection offers versatile sportswear, swimwear and loungewear in playful prints. Both made from recycled four-way stretch fabric, the midi sports tank top ($ 65) includes a built-in bra for support and lightness moving shorts ($ 55) have a scalloped side seam and pockets.

Summersalt The Midi Sports Bra Tank Top

$ 65

Buy now

6. Adidas x Stella McCartney Truepurpose shirt and high waist bike shorts

Stylish indoor and outdoor cyclists will love Stella McCartney’s eco-friendly Truepurpose line for Adidas, which includes this black workout t-shirt ($ 85) and these high waist cycling shorts ($ 45, $ 90 reg.) Perfect for high intensity activities. The moisture-wicking fabric is made from a blend of recycled polyester and elastane, and the designs feature laser-cut perforations to ensure breathability. The shorts have a double-layered waistband that won’t budge as you pedal or run, while the high-waisted silhouette provides basic support.

Adidas x Stella McCartney Truepurpose High Waist Bike Shorts (reg. $ 90)

$ 45

Buy now

7. Athleta Ultimate Legend Bra & Legend Shortie

The athlete has once again teamed up with Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix to a collection of sportswear available in sizes XXS to 3X, just in time for the Summer Games. The line includes the Ultimate Legend Bra ($ 59) in sizes A to C and D to DD and the Shorty Legend ($ 69), both made with recycled SuperSonic fabric and Lycra FitSense material for support and compression during workouts.

Athleta x Allyson Felix Ultimate Legend Bra

$ 59

Buy now

Athleta x Allyson Felix Legend Shorty

$ 69

Buy now

8. Lululemon Align Top & Shorts Super High Rise

Lululemon

Yoga enthusiasts flock to Lululemon’s Align clothing collection, thanks to the near-lightweight Nulu fabric that provides four-way stretch and maintains shape while wicking away moisture. Available in a variety of colors, this tank top ($ 58) and these high waist shorts ($ 58) are designed to help you move around easily during workouts.

Lululemon

Align Lululemon Super High Waist Shorts

$ 58

Buy now

9. HYZ Women’s 2-Piece Workout Outfit

Available in a variety of stylish colors, this two piece workout set is made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch. The compression shorts have an elastic waist and the top has adjustable straps.

10. Gymshark Apex Seamless Crop Top and Shorts

For high intensity training (HIIT), Gymshark’s open back Apex Seamless Crop Top ($ 40) and Apex Seamless Shorts ($ 45) both feature seamless construction and ventilation and body heat and sweat mapping to keep you cool and comfortable during intense workouts.

11. Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue and Bryn Biker Kit

Fashion influencer Jules Sariñana and Bandier launched the second collection in their stylish sportswear collaboration, which debuted in May on the fitness and athleisure retailer’s website and on Amazon. The collaboration includes matching pieces available for purchase separately or as kits, such as the Rue Ruffle Square Neck Bra with Ruffle Straps and the Bryn Seven-inch Biker Shorts, which comes in gingham and floral designs and plain black.

Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue Bra and Bryn Biker Kit

$ 102

Buy now

12. Set Active x Ouai One Shoulder Bra & Bike Shorts

Following her elf makeup collaboration, Hollywood hairstylist Jen Atkin has teamed up with Set Active on a sleek range of workout essentials inspired by her Ouai hair care line. the Active set x Ouai collection includes the sportswear brand’s best-selling Sculptflex clothing and accessories ($ 12- $ 65) – including socks, one-shoulder bra tops, tank tops, bike shorts and leggings – in light pink, light blue and stony taupe colors.