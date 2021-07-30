Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Pranati Rai Prakash, and more …

Akshay Kumar’s “Bell Bottom” to be released August 19

Bombay– Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller “Bell Bottom” will hit theaters on August 19.

The film’s release has been postponed from April 2021 to July 27 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Akshay shared the news on Twitter, along with an animated poster for the film featuring the entire cast of the film.

«Mission: entertain you on BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcement of the arrival of #BellBottom! # BellBottomInCinemasAug19 @vashubhagnani @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain, ”Akshay tweeted.

“Bell Bottom” is a spy thriller set in the 1980s. Much of the film was shot in Glasgow, Scotland, in the midst of the lockdown. Ranjit M. Tewari director also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.

Farah Khan to judge new celebrity-studded comedy show

Bombay– A new non-fiction comedy show is coming to television that aims to tickle audiences’ funny bones and help them beat the pandemic blues.

Entitled “Zee Comedy Show”, it will be judged by choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and has a group of talented comedians and actors on board.

The two teams in the series each have a mix of comedians, actors and singers, including Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditya Narayan, Punit J Pathak and Chitrashi Rawat.

Farah Khan, who will play the role of the judge or the ‘Laughing Buddha’ on the show, said: “We have all been stressed about the current storyline due to the pandemic that has been threatening us all since last year. that Zee TV offered Zee Comedy Show at the right time.

“This will surely be the perfect getaway for all viewers, to relax with the family and laugh out loud. I’m happy that the best of the best comedians and artists are a part of the show and they will do everything in their power to make me and the whole nation laugh.

Pranati Rai Prakash talks about her role in the “Cartel”

Bombay– Actress Pranati Rai Prakash has opened up about her role in the upcoming “Cartel” web series. She describes her character as “driven” and “emotionally volatile”.

“My character’s name in The Cartel is ‘Sumi’. She is an aspiring actress who is highly motivated, loves her family but is sensitive and emotionally volatile. In the series, you will see its evolution. She is the youngest member of the Angre family and the most beloved, ”said Pranati.

The web series also stars Tanuj Virwani, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Sanaya Pithawala. Pranati couldn’t stop gushing from her role.

The 23-year-old actress added, “She is the youngest member of the Angre family, full of life and the most loved. It was a great experience working with such great actors like Supriya Pathak madam, Jitendra Joshi sir, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani who is also my co-actor for the second time! It was nice to work with everyone, all my co-actors. “

“Cartel” is an action drama on MX Player and ALTBalaji. He’s based in Mumbai and has a history of action, drama, and power play.

Vidya Balan on how every character she plays teaches her something

New Delhi- Actress Vidya Balan, who has always impressed audiences with her powerful performances and strong roles, explained how every character she has played so far has educated and changed something for her.

Since making her Bollywood debut with “Parineeta” in 2005, Vidya has treated fans with her dynamic portrayals in films such as “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, “No One Killed Jessica”, “The Dirty Picture”, ” Paa “,” Kahaani “,” Ishqiya “,” Mission Mangal “,” Tumhari Sulu “and” Shakuntala Devi “.

Her latest outing is “Sherni”, where she plays a righteous forest officer struggling against social barriers imposed by patriarchal society and nonchalant attitudes within his department.

When asked if she’s taking anything away from her character or if they educate her in any way, Vidya told IANS: “Absolutely yes. It’s like you always take something back after you had an interaction with another person. It’s the same. You live that person’s life for a month and a half or two or maybe longer because you start the preparation before that.

The 42-year-old actress says it’s hard not to be impacted by a character.

“So I almost stay with a character for at least four months. So it’s hard not to let that character impact you. I feel like sometimes you can express how the characters have touched your life or have affected you. changed and sometimes you can’t, but there are always changes for me, ”she concluded.

Hasan Zaidi hopes to spread positivity in times of Covid-19

Bombay– Actor Hasan Zaidi, who can be seen on his new show “Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana”, he hopes the show will spread positivity in the dark times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show revolves around Amrita (played by Esha Kansara) and Pritam (played by Hasan), who are completely opposite personalities.

“It’s a very positive headline, especially in these times… I think everything that comes with that promise during such a time is magnificent. I hope we can entertain and turn people’s minds away from all the suffering that has happened and give them hope, ”Hasan told IANS.

The actor, popular among his fans for shows like “Ghar Ek Sapna”, “Powder”, “Rishta.com”, plays the role of Pritam, who Hasan says is a loner.

“He’s been through a lot in life. He has a very happy family with different people, but he’s a loner. It’s about the interactions my character has with someone of the opposite sex, who has very different ideologies, and it all creates good chemistry and good storytelling, ”the actor said.

For Hasan, it’s essential to be in tune with the writer and director while trying out a role.

“The idea is to be physically and mentally in tune with what the directors or writers think of Pritam and to deliver accordingly to the best of my ability,” said the young actor, who lost 12 kg for the role. . (IANS)