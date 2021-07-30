Voice actor bids farewell to DW, Arthur’s pioneering little sister

Jason Szwimer is proud of his connection to what he says is an iconic character for young girls.

Szwimer, 29, is one of the many actors, all male, who played the character of Dora Winifred Read, better known as DW, the sassy little sister on television. Arthur.

The beloved animated series will be begins its last season in winter 2022 , ending nearly 25 years on television.

Szwimer voiced DW between 2002 and 2006, and now hosts a podcast about it called Find DW Here is part of his conversation with As it happens guest host Ginella Massa.

Jason, how does it feel to hear that Arthur ends after 25 seasons?

It is devastating. I really think I took it for granted that Arthur, you know, is this institution. It’s been around as long as I’ve been alive, and I think I always thought it would be there. So I was really surprised when I discovered it.

Why do you think people are so drawn to this show?

I think the characters are very endearing and I think the writing is really good. I mean, it’s a show that’s obviously for kids, but it’s not necessarily written for kids. And what I mean by that, you know, when you watch the show now as an adult, it’s clear that it’s not watered down or spoken at a quoted “kid-friendly” level or whatever. kind. It’s very smart. It’s very creative. And I think that’s due to the writing and the quality of the writing and the production in general.

Did you have any kind of favorite episodes or moments from the show?

Eventually I have a feeling there is going to be a compilation on the internet of me answering this question, but the answer is Beep. This is my favorite episode I was in. It’s an episode where DW learns a swear word and she thinks she’s learned a magic word that makes old people drop things.

I was shocked to learn that DW was still played by boys. And this part of your podcast is kind of explored with some of the other actors voicing DW. What did you learn from this experience?

I was definitely like you. You know, when I was cast on the show, I was really excited. And it wasn’t until later that I realized that DW had been played exclusively by male actors.

And my podcast is, as you say, my journey of reaching out and trying to interview and find all of these players.

And along the way, I’m trying to… figure out how playing such a great character that so many people love has affected me and changed me over time, you know, trying to grow up and move on.

And how did it affect you?

I’m not sure I can find a clear answer that being DW made me want to do X.

But what I think this kind of journey can be about is all of our journeys to grow up, from kids that we were to adults that we will eventually become, and sort of finding our purpose in life.

I know it sounds a little didactic or maybe a little silly to hear a guy do a podcast on DW, but I don’t really mind the fact that this podcast is sort of a very public existential crisis that I’m going through.

Fair enough. But what about when you were a kid? You know, did people know you were DW’s voice? And how was it ?

I left school three times a week to go record. And so the kids would ask me, you know, “Is everything okay? Like, what are you doing?” And I told them, “Yeah, you know I’m leaving because I’m DW’s voice on Arthur.“

And at first, no one believed me. And then I remember one time in elementary school I brought in to show and tell a VHS[videotape] from an episode of me playing DW and showed it to the class.

So I think I was sort of a local celebrity or something. I am originally from Montreal, currently based in Toronto. And everyone in the community that I grew up in knew that, and that was, like, a big thing.

Sometimes it was nice. But other years in my life where you know, like the teenage years where you kind of want to try and figure out who you are and maybe don’t want to draw so much attention to yourself, that was really hard. sometimes.

But again, as I get older and plan a career in entertainment, this is something I want to embrace.

Can you still do the vocals?

Sadly, I’m a grown man now, which comes with its own challenges and issues. But no, unfortunately I’m not as cute as I used to be so unfortunately I can’t do the vocals. Although I try my podcast, and I think people like to hear it.

It’s also become a bit of an online meme with some of its witty comebacks and one-liners. How does it feel to see that in the universe?

I think it’s cool. I love that DW was adopted. You know I like when sometimes I get the chance to talk to somebody, like a woman in a position of power, like bosses I’ve had or executive assistants, you know, all kinds of people. cool guys who say, “Yeah, I quote DW as one of the early influences.”

I certainly think Arthur had pretty strong female characters. I think back to looking, you know, thinking about Francine and DW. It was not child’s play. They weren’t nice, sweet little girls. They said what they thought …. Tthere were a lot of stories and progressive characters in the show. Are you OK with that?

Absoutely. I totally agree … and I just think it’s so cool.

It’s so interesting how much the world has changed from doing the voice of DW in the early 2000s until now. And I think it’s really great that at that time there were these strong female characters.

As you mentioned, you know, Francine and DW are kind of outliers for children’s television in particular and the media in general. So I think it’s really special to be able to play a character’s voice like that.

I was a small part of creating this character. And I think the lasting legacy of this character is really special.

Do you have a connection to DW when you think of his character?

This is a difficult question. What I will say is that if there are any positive qualities of DW, I would be proud to have them.

