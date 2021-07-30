Disney demands that all U.S. employees be vaccinated – The Hollywood Reporter





All salaried and non-union Disney hourly workers in the United States will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, The Walt Disney Co. said on Friday. Staff working at any of the company’s sites must be fully vaccinated. Employees who are not already vaccinated and who are working on site will have 60 days to receive the vaccine, the company said. Proof of vaccination will be required and all new employees will need to be vaccinated. Talks with the unions on this requirement are underway. “At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees, ”the Disney statement read. The news comes as Disney has put the brakes on lifting pandemic restrictions at its national theme parks, again requiring all staff and guests to wear masks indoors – regardless of vaccination status – indoors from Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The updates come as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in parts of the country due to the highly contagious delta variant. Large employers, including Google, Facebook and Walmart, unveiled vaccination policies for employees last week. On July 28, Netflix revealed that it was making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory on its U.S. film and television projects in Area A of the sets, the part of the set where actors work. Netflix’s policy change came days after major Hollywood studios and guilds released new security protocols set on July 19, including giving producers “the ability to implement vaccination policies. compulsory for the actors and the team in zone A on a production by production basis ”. Disney World has been open since last year. Disneyland reopened on April 30. Since then, daily capacity has been increased as state restrictions have been relaxed. However, all guests still need to make a reservation in addition to purchasing a ticket.

