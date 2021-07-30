Dev Patel conquers “The Green Knight” and embraces every role like a journeyExBulletin

toggle legend A24

Dev Patel can kind of imagine what it was like to sit down with the Knights of the Round Table.

“You are surrounded by all these incredible legends, these knights among us,” he said.

In the new movie The green knight, Dev Patel plays the young Gawain, the nephew of the famous King Arthur. It is based on the poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight”, one of the best-known stories in the legend of King Arthur.

“I could really relate to this young man who was really ambitious and thirsty for belonging,” he says.

In the original, the mysterious Green Knight approaches King Arthur at his Round Table at Christmas and challenges him to stand still while one of Arthur’s Knights deals a blow to him. A year later, that knight must then stand still while the green knight returns the blow in kind. Gauvain accepts the challenge and beheads the Green Knight.

Patel says his Gauvain is a lean version of the legend. On the one hand, in the film, he is not yet a chivalrous knight of the Round Table.

“You find him in a brothel at the start of the movie, and he’s got a hell of a attitude. You watch him make a lot of mistakes and you hope that at the end of this story, he will do the honorable thing,” he says. . “Whereas in the old story he’s very chaste and honorable from the start. He’s less imperfect in a way. In this version he’s very flawed and has a lot to prove.”

This way Patel says he and his character look a lot alike. Despite his fear, he knows an opportunity like his role in The green knight when he sees one.

“You can’t turn away from it, you have to grab it and do it,” he said. “Otherwise you’re going to take a step back and kick yourself the other end.”

Patel spoke to All things Considered's Ailsa Chang

Interview highlights

Feeling the intense desire to prove yourself

I kind of feel it with every movie I make, in a way. If you take out the words “movie production” and call it a “quest,” I feel like I’m always going on these quests that I don’t know how to conquer. As an actor you feel like you should get better with each role, and in some aspects I feel like I’m gaining confidence and being comfortable with some parts of the process. making a movie now; I’m not that intimidated by a makeup brush or a micro boom. But they are also [parts that are] New. Even talk to [director David Lowery] for the first time, I’m like, “Oh yeah, I can do that. I can ride a horse, I can feel these things and give you the soul you need.” And then, all of a sudden: Cut in the first day of filming and I can’t seem to fight the horse, it’s freezing cold, I’m wet and muddy. It really is a parallel.

On the types of roles he has been offered since his escape in Slumdog Millionaire

I guess the main thing would probably be that now I’m allowed to exist in different universes that I never dreamed I could have at the start of my career. Even after Slumdog, I was very cataloged. The few scripts that came in, they were the usual fodder of the goofy sidekick, tech geek, blah blah blah. Now I can play Charles Dickens in [The Personal History of] David Copperfield. I am not holding a tray in the background on the tray, I am serving tea. These characters are kind of allowed to exist sometimes in those kind of period pieces, but being able, in a way, to take center stage: that’s the biggest difference, I would say.

On exploring the complex duality of his identity through acting

Growing up in London I spent my early childhood in school trying not to be beaten and bullied and that meant hiding aspects of your Indianness, your culture to fit in. boat “for example and so you try to be like the local grime rapper more than you try to advance your Indian influences at home. [through my work in] this industry, I was able to go to India, and all these preconceptions I had about my own culture, my own naivety, was kind of shattered. So I really enjoyed exploring this other part of myself through my work. This duality that I have, that many people have in the world, you sometimes have the impression of sitting in this cultural no man’s land: you are neither British nor Indian, you are a bit of this strange space in between. . Sometimes you’re accepted by a faculty, and sometimes you’re not, and it’s an incredibly complex and frustrating place at times, and a confusing place to exist. So I’m really ready to try and feel that in the work that I do, and hopefully even more in the stuff I do to come.

