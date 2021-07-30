When Bollywood divas fell prey to false pregnancy rumors





Whenever actresses fall prey to false pregnancy rumors | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Several Bollywood actresses are plagued by pregnancy rumors From Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, netizens have speculated on the pregnancy of these actresses based on their outfits and photos Watch How These Celebrities End Pregnancy Rumors Married actresses often fall prey to pregnancy rumors. As soon as they start wearing baggy outfits, people are quick to speculate if there is any good news to come. If the actress comes out wearing a tight dress, the same bunch of gossip will notice the belly and conclude that it is a “baby bump”. Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra are among the many prominent actresses who continue to come under the scanner for the same reason. Here are all those times when people mistakenly assumed an actress was pregnant. Whenever actresses fall prey to false pregnancy rumors Sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May 2018. She has repeatedly made the headlines of pregnancy rumors, but she continued to deny it. More recently, when she returned to India after the lockdown, her baggy outfit made people wonder if she was pregnant. However, Sonam, in his brilliant way, published an article about her “first day of period” and it set the record straight once and for all. Deepika padukone Deepika has been married to Ranveer Singh for almost 3 years. They tied the knot on November 14, 2018. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the couple’s pregnancy ever since. Her public appearances went under the scanner with everyone trying to spot a baby bump. When she attended the MET Gala in 2019, a photo from the after-party made people wonder if she was having a baby bump. Her tight-fitting yellow dress had made people spot a small bump. In January 2019, when Deepika was asked if she was expecting a baby, she daringly closed it: “Do I look like a pregnant woman? I will ask you when I am going to plan (have a family). If you give me permission. then I will plan. If I get pregnant you will see it in nine months, ”said DP in interaction with IANS during promotions of Chhapaak. Priyanka Chopra When Priyanka decided to tie the knot with Nick Jonas a few months after her release, speculation was rife that she would be pregnant. What if the rushed wedding plan was a way to announce the pregnancy? – are the kind of assumptions that were made by people on the internet, but PeeCee paid no attention to any gossip and only focused on enjoying every moment of her “happily forever”. Later, after her wedding, when Priyanka made her first appearance as a married woman on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she was asked publicly about the pregnancy and the lady decided to shut her up in style. In one quick move: rejecting a shot of tequila, Priyanka said “thumbs up” and swallowed hot alcohol live on TV, to let the world know that she is not pregnant. In 2019, Priyanka’s “plump” look at a fashion show made many wonder if she was pregnant. Some even spotted a bump on her tight pantsuit. Priyanka’s mother then came to her aid and debunked the pregnancy rumors.

