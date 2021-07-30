Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk says it’s going to be fine KIRO 7 News Seattle





ALBQUERQUE, NM – Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk has said he will recover from a minor heart attack, the actor said on Friday. >> Read more trending news The Emmy-nominated actor, who plays Saul Goodman in the Breaking Bad spin-off, collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul on Tuesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to The Hollywood reporter. The 58-year-old actor is still hospitalized in New Mexico, the website reported. Odenkirk took to social media to assure his fans that he was on the mend. >> Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk stable after collapsing on set Salvation. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week, Odenkirk tweeted. And for the outpouring of love from all who have expressed concern and concern for me. It is overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. I had a little heart attack. But it will be fine thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who were able to repair the blockage without surgery.

In addition, the support and assistance from AMC and SONY throughout this operation has been of a higher level. I will take some time to recover but will be back soon. – Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021 Odenkirk added on Twitter that he had a little heart attack. I will take some time to recover but will be back soon it tweeted. Odenkirk’s friend David Cross tweeted that Odenkirk was in a good mood and was even joking. I just hung up with Bob and he’s doing great! Cross tweeted. Joke and bark and joke. He and his family are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and concern that everyone has shown. You will hear from him soon. I just hung up with Bob and he’s doing great! Joke and bark and joke. He and his family are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and concern that everyone has shown. You will hear from him soon. But he is doing very well !!! – david cross (@davidcrosss) July 30, 2021 Odenkirk is also known for his roles in several other TV shows and films, including Nobody (2021) and Nebraska (2013). 2021 Cox Media Group

