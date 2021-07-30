From Call my agent! to Hollywood career

At some point in the pandemic, perhaps between Ted Lasso’s debut last August and Bridgerton in December, you may have stumbled upon the French import of Netflix. Call my agent! (Dix Pour Cent in French), a sweet but absurd sendoff from the global entertainment complex seen through the lens of a Parisian talent agency where the agents are mostly kind-hearted cinema lovers listening to their very demanding customers.

If so, you are one of the millions who have discovered Camille Cottin, the French actress who played Andrea Martel, the tough guy with piercing green eyes who tries to keep her agency afloat as her personal life crumbles.

The show was one of the few joys of the pandemic, one that got viewers to sample additional international content like Lupine and Money theft, overcoming the inch-tall subtitle barrier that the director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, mentioned during his speech at the Golden Globes 2020. The success of Call My Agent! has generated spinoffs in Great Britain, Quebec and Turkey. And now there is talk of an independent film that will see Andrea Martel travel to New York.

But Cottin, 42, whose background includes theater and sketch comedy, completely missed the Call My Agent phenomenon! became in the United States while in confinement in Paris with her husband and two young children. Turns out she was just as miserable as we are.