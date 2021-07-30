pressure for repairs in Chicago derailed by mayor’s opposition: lawyers, aldermen | Chicago News





An attempt to examine whether and how the city should pay reparations to Chicagoans who are descendants of enslaved African Americans has been derailed, and lawyers and aldermen are blaming Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

More than a year after its creation, the municipal sub-committee on repairs has only met once, and that meeting was hijacked by a series of speakers who demanded that the aldermen ban pet shops from sell dogs, cats and rabbits at a profit to restrict the operations of breeders.

Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th Ward), the chairman of the subcommittee, said a lack of institutional support, coupled with delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has hampered efforts to make progress on how best to tackle the legacy of slavery, systemic racism and divestment in Chicago.

It’s a very difficult conversation to have, but it’s very necessary, Coleman said.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th Ward), the chairman of the city council’s health and human relations committee, said he made a mistake in June 2020 when he abandoned his efforts to create a full commission to study the reparations issue after the opposition of Lightfoot.

Instead, Sawyer agreed to support the creation of a subcommittee as a compromise.

It was a mistake, Sawyer said. We are still stuck. We have tried to work through the system. They haven’t worked well with us.

Representatives for the mayor did not return two requests to WTTW News for comment on the reparations issue and the efforts of the subcommittees.

Coleman said she was so frustrated that the issue of repairs will have to wrestle with upcoming budget negotiations and efforts to draw a new neighborhood map, which began this week for town hall floodlights over the years. next months.

Coleman has asked Lightfoot to set aside a portion of the $ 1.9 billion the city expects to receive from the latest federal relief plan for repairs to right the harms exposed by COVID-19.

These are serious issues, said Coleman, who is developing a Black Chicago stimulus package with Kamm Howard of the National Black Coalition for Reparations.

Nearly 40% of Chicagoans who died after contracting COVID-19 were black, according to data from the Chicago Department of Public Health, even though black Chicagoans make up about 33% of the city’s population.

Repairs should be at the forefront right now, Sawyer said. The time has come.

The root causes of the rise in crime in Chicago this summer lie in slavery, and the city must devote real resources to an effort to break that link, Sawyer said.

If we don’t address it now, it will only get worse, Sawyer said.

The key issue Chicago officials should address with reparations is public safety, with the goal of ending the cycle of violence that can lead to nearly 100 shootings every weekend, Howard said. The creation of a police supervisory board is a step in this direction, he added.

But there is still a long way to go and the lack of progress has been very frustrating, Howard said.

There is no doubt that Lightfoot, the first black woman elected mayor of Chicago, is responsible for stopping efforts to get reparations, Howard said.

This mayor is out of step with history, Howard said.

Lightfoot, former federal prosecutor and Mayer brown partner, is too closely tied to corporate interests to support meaningful repairs, Howard said.

She’s not close enough to black interests, Howard said. This mayor is not Harold Washington.

Contact Heather Cherone:@HeatherCherone| (773) 569-1863 |[email protected]