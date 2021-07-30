When it comes to vintage Bollywood, one thing that certainly doesn’t get a good reputation is the kind of photoshoots our celebrities have agreed to do. From weird props to even weirder poses, our city B celebrities have it all.

Take a look, but at your own risk, as the ride in front of you is squeaky and embarrassing the whole way.

1. Were they trying to contact extraterrestrial life by being human antennae?

2. I don’t know about you guys, but doesn’t that seem a bit too close for comfort?

3. This is the strangest pose ever, one wonders what instructions the photographer was giving the two of them.

4. Uh … where is the respect for personal space! What was the mood they were looking for?

5. There is just a complete shift in the energies and expressions that the two have on their faces.

6. Maybe they were trying to surpass their fitness level?

7. A) I can’t take my eyes off Akshay Kumar’s mustache and B) what an awkward kiss this is.

8. These two look very uncomfortable with each other.

9. Again, I can’t imagine what the photographer was thinking when he came up with this idea.

10. Everything is too bare! I understand they were trying to go for something bold, but it’s overwhelming.

11. The pose, the underwear, the angle of the photo, everything actually gives me secondary embarrassment.

12. Maybe they thought high levels of machismo and violence would do the trick.

13. Uh … a question. What is she holding?

14. Akshay Kumar does the most in this photoshoot, and Karisma Kapoor seems to want to ask Akshay why he performs so well.

15. A hairstyle that won’t flatter any face shape.

16. That is a lot of body oil on their body.

17. Reena Roy said to me, “Boy, put on some pants! “

18. What. In. The. World?

19. And the stylist was like ‘Hey! They should wear t-shirts declaring their admiration for each other! ‘

20. It’s a terribly thin board!

21. John Abraham fans, we have one for you!

How awkward do they look?