



When it comes to vintage Bollywood, one thing that certainly doesn’t get a good reputation is the kind of photoshoots our celebrities have agreed to do. From weird props to even weirder poses, our city B celebrities have it all. Take a look, but at your own risk, as the ride in front of you is squeaky and embarrassing the whole way. 1. Were they trying to contact extraterrestrial life by being human antennae? Source: Twitter / Live9Tv 2. I don’t know about you guys, but doesn’t that seem a bit too close for comfort? Source: Don’t tell me anything 3. This is the strangest pose ever, one wonders what instructions the photographer was giving the two of them. Source: filmymantra.com 4. Uh … where is the respect for personal space! What was the mood they were looking for? Source: Indian times 5. There is just a complete shift in the energies and expressions that the two have on their faces. Source: Pinterest 6. Maybe they were trying to surpass their fitness level? Source: Filmibeat 7. A) I can’t take my eyes off Akshay Kumar’s mustache and B) what an awkward kiss this is. Source: Pinterest 8. These two look very uncomfortable with each other. Source: Pinterest 9. Again, I can’t imagine what the photographer was thinking when he came up with this idea. Source: Fridaymoviezblog 10. Everything is too bare! I understand they were trying to go for something bold, but it’s overwhelming. Source: say nothing 11. The pose, the underwear, the angle of the photo, everything actually gives me secondary embarrassment. Source: say nothing 12. Maybe they thought high levels of machismo and violence would do the trick. Source: Pinterest 13. Uh … a question. What is she holding? Source: Pinterest 14. Akshay Kumar does the most in this photoshoot, and Karisma Kapoor seems to want to ask Akshay why he performs so well. Source: vintage 15. A hairstyle that won’t flatter any face shape. Source: vintage 16. That is a lot of body oil on their body. Source: Indian times 17. Reena Roy said to me, “Boy, put on some pants! “ Source: Indetimes 18. What. In. The. World? Source: Filmypundit 19. And the stylist was like ‘Hey! They should wear t-shirts declaring their admiration for each other! ‘ Source: Filmypundit 20. It’s a terribly thin board! Source: Shotswired 21. John Abraham fans, we have one for you! Source: young How awkward do they look?

