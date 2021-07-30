Entertainment
Ben Stiller has a very naive take on Hollywood and nepotism
Thursday, the news of The right way, a movie directed by Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry Spielberg has broken out. The film stars Hopper Penn, son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright and was written by Stephen King’s son Owen King, so as you can imagine it sparked a social media conversation about nepotism. . Ben Stiller, who is of course Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara’s son, has taken it upon himself to speak out on the matter and figure this out: he doesn’t think having Hollywood parents gives him any length of time. advance.
The actor weighed in after Vanity Show Contributing editor Franklin Leonard tweeted the news on The right way and wrote, “Hollywood is a meritocracy, isn’t it? “Too easy,” Stiller replied. “People, who work, who create. Everyone has their own way. I wish them all the best.
“I’m just speaking from experience, and I don’t know any of them, I would bet they all faced challenges,” he added. “Different from those who don’t have access to industry. Showbiz, as we all know, is pretty rough and is ultimately a meritocracy. “
“I have no doubt for a second that they all faced challenges,” replied Leonard. “They are human. I simply reject the claim that the industry is in the short or long term a meritocracy. If so, how do you explain the complete lack of diversity behind the camera? Lack of merit?
Stiller gave in to Leonard’s (very good) point about Hollywood’s lack of diversity, but he still wouldn’t admit that there are some talentless people who are successful in Hollywood because of who their parents are. “100% agree. Diversity is a much bigger issue. No question. And I see your point, access is access. Then yes. I’m saying people with no talent don’t really last if they get a break because of who they are or know or are related to.
“The numbers don’t lie,” replied Leonard. “On the sole basis of excluding other people, statistically speaking, around 1/3 of the industry has its job not out of merit, but because of other factors (who they know, colonial heritage, sexism, no matter). And we both know a lot of unskilled people who manage to stay employed for reasons other than talent, though we both have enough decency not to name names. It’s not just access. It is an understatement. It is active discrimination. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Hollywood film C-suite is the least diversified sector of American companies. Less diverse than Trump’s cabinet.
He’s right, of course. There is statistical evidence that anyone who is not a white male has a harder time entering the industry, and to claim it has something to do with “merit” is racist and sexist. Stiller, it seems, can admit it. But why go on and on and pretend that “people with no talent don’t really last if they get a break because of who they are or know or are related to”? Obviously, he’s sensitive to the implication he got where he did on the backs of his famous parents, but there should be no shame in admitting your privilege. There is room for nuance; not everyone who stepped in the door because of the connections they may have had are not talented and outrageous hackers, but some certainly are, and to pretend otherwise is just intentionally obtuse.
