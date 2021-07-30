Nicolas Cage, Matt Damon, Winston Duke – Oscar nominees for Best Actor

Oscar season may not have officially started, but three talented leading men – Nicolas Cage (“Pig”), Matt Damon (“Stillwater”) and Winston Duke (“Nine Days”) – all deliver. award-worthy performances in three very unconventional films. Likely to face an uphill battle on the rewards circuit, the right campaign and support from critics could help them gain traction in the rewards game.

It’s time we all got serious about Nicolas Cage. It shouldn’t be surprising that he delivers a beautifully moving turn as Rob, a truffle picker who hunts down the person who stole his beloved pig, and yet some still find Cage more worthy of memes than trophies. . The 57-year-old actor’s overloaded filmography is replete with both box office hits (“The Rock” and “Face / Off”) and critical failures (“Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” and “Windtalkers”). Cage’s media character plays his wacky antics, and Andy Samberg’s iconic “Get in the Cage” segments on “Saturday Night Live” certainly didn’t help either, so moviegoers might forget how great he is. capable performer. (ie “Matchstick Men” and “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans”).

Of course, Cage is already an Oscar winner for “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995), in which he plays an alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter who moves to Las Vegas to get drunk to death. He even landed a second nomination in turn as twins Charlie and Donald in Spike Jonze’s “Adaptation” (2002). At first, some voters may have struck off “Pig” due to Cage’s inconsistent track record. But after gaining near-universal praise from critics, Neon’s drama could be a contender for the role of actor and even for first filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, who could be a viable candidate for the DGA for the first category. feature films.

Another Oscar darling, Matt Damon, gets another crush for his work in Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” as an Oklahoma dad trying to prove his daughter’s innocence for murder. Damon dove into several categories at the Oscars: he won the Original Screenplay Award with his best friend Ben Affleck for writing “Good Will Hunting” (1997) and was nominated for Best Actor the same year. In addition to another lead actor name for “The Martian” (2015), he was nominated in Supporting Actor (“Invictus”) and Best Picture for the co-production of “Manchester by the Sea” . He also has a few rebuffs under his belt – “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999) and “True Grit” (2010). Given the three acting nominations, it’s hard to say he’s “late” for an Oscar, but the trophy has proven elusive in his three-decade career. Kenneth Branagh, actor, director, screenwriter and producer, with several names and still without an Oscar, is in a similar boat (coincidentally, Branagh is directing another Focus film, “Belfast”).

While deranged journalists and industry insiders complain about the “culture cancellation” and “awakening” that undermines art (spoiler alert: it is not), “Stillwater” shows a Trump supporter navigating a changing society, highlighted in Damon’s final line, “Everything looks different.” This is the opposite of what was attempted with “Hillbilly Elegy” last year, where a venture capitalist deceptively attempts to equate his struggles with others. The result was a poorly received film that nonetheless resulted in an Oscar nomination for Glenn Close, showing that not everyone agrees on films… and that’s okay.

As audiences learn about “Stillwater,” it’s too early to say whether Amanda Knox’s remarks will affect the film or whether audiences will be sympathetic to the conservative character of Damon. He will also face many big names in the coming months – Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Denzel Washington – so a solid campaign will be crucial. Nonetheless, it bodes well that “Stillwater” will be the Academy’s first official screening to take place this coming weekend.

Audiences may be witnessing the birth of a prominent new man in Hollywood as people set their sights on Winston Duke in Edson Oda’s beautiful and inventive “Nine Days”. Most famous for playing M’Baku in “Black Panther” and with only five films to date, Duke can be confidently added to a growing list of black men in Hollywood who are expected to lead more film projects. . Alongside two majestic towers from co-stars Zazie Beetz and Independent Spirit Award nominee Benedict Wong, you witness writer and director Oda’s sensitivity to Terrence Malick, which is more grounded in the accessibility of the general public, thus allowing its actors to deliver sincere interpretations.

Few actors of color have had the opportunity to explore characters working in visual media, brain characters, or making them question their existence, their world, and their masculinity. Sony Pictures Classics may find it difficult to get into the rewards conversation with this project, but they’ve already done some impressive feats with art-house pricing. Watch the winner of the original screenplay “Talk to Her” (2002), the best actress nominated “Elle” (2016) and the newest actor and winner of the adapted screenplay “The Father” (2020). At this point in the year, it’s easy to say that Duke delivers the best leading male performance yet. With many more to come, let’s see if the awards voters are ready to welcome an eclectic crop of top men.

These three films are open in certain cinemas.

Oscars 2022 predictions