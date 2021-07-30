Broadway audiences will want proof of vaccination and masks





Deciding what to do about the younger ones has proven to be very difficult, provided that no vaccine has been approved for pediatric use. Although Broadway, which offers a variety of exhibitions relying on the purchase of tickets by households with children, has decided to allow those under 12 to attend if they are examined, the Met Opera, which attracts less from young children to most of its productions, takes a more restrictive strategy. Children under 12, for whom there is no vaccine currently available, are not allowed into the Met regardless of their guardian’s immunization status, the company says on its website. Up to date July 30, 2021, 4:36 p.m. ET Obviously, it’s painful for me personally and for the business not to have young people entering the theater, said Peter Gelb, the Met’s final supervisor, who said immunization insurance policies of the company had been designed to protect its approximately 3,000 employees and to make the public truly comfortable to come back and sit in closed rooms. The Met can also require that all guest performers and members of its orchestra and chorus, in addition to its workers, be vaccinated. Banning children under 12 so far has been a tough choice, Gelb said: “ These are our future viewers. Gelb said he hopes children will become eligible for vaccines by December, when the Met offers two holiday screens aimed at households and children: the shortened, English-language business model of The Magic Flute, and Cinderella, an English adaptation of the Cinderella Massenets. Every Broadway and The Met say they’re going to open at full capacity, which means no social distancing. The Met, unlike Broadway, says masks will be available as an option. Broadway theaters range in size from 600 to 1,900 seats, while the Met can seat 3,800. Perceive the Status of Vaccination Orders in the United States Broadway will feature other behind-the-scenes safety measures: a settlement introduced Thursday between the Broadway League, a business affiliation representing producers in addition to theater owners, and Actors Fairness Affiliation, the union representing performers or stage managers , requires weekly tests for workers, in addition to the vaccination mandate.

