



Veteran actor Zarina Wahab hailed the decision of a special IWC tribunal hearing in the death case of actor Jiah Khan. She recalled the past few years, saying that her son, actor Sooraj Pancholi “suffered during this time”, adding that it was “not fair to him”. Jiah was his girlfriend and he was allegedly named in a suicide note found by authorities. Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in 2013, aged 25. Although her death was considered suicide, her mother, Rabiya, said she was murdered. She pointed to Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina. Speaking to a major daily, Zarina Wahab said: “We wanted this trial to be speeded up. Eight-nine years is a very long time. My son suffered during this time and it was not fair to him. My husband, I, and all of our family had faith in God and righteousness. We all think if my son is guilty he should be penalized, but if he is not he should get his court clearance as well. He should have the right to move forward. I feel bad for my baccha for what he went through. I also feel the pain of the mother who lost her daughter. “ “Most parts of the past 10 years have been terrible for us. Every time I saw Sooraj’s face, I knew how he felt. He and I avoided looking at each other because we could both read our books. thoughts. We were both worried. and we couldn’t hide our feelings. I have confidence in our justice system. I am happy that the trial is expedited. I am happy that we all found a fence. We wanted make that happen. This is Soorajs life, his career at stake. I just wish Sooraj would keep his cool and stay as strong as he always was I want to see him happy and relaxed, this that hasn’t happened in years. Read also | Priyanka Chopra credits “the Indian in her” as Kelly Clarkson calls her “so nice” for fixing her makeup The case has been pending for eight years now, according to the ANI news agency. According to ANI, the Sessions Tribunal, which was pursuing a case against Sooraj for alleged complicity, said the case should be transferred to the IWC tribunal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/jiah-khan-death-case-zarina-wahab-feels-bad-for-my-baccha-sooraj-pancholi-says-he-suffered-for-9-years-101627646651151.html

