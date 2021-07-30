Elizabeth Banks: Pictures of myself can put me in danger | Entertainment





Elizabeth Banks struggles with feelings of insecurity in the face of images of herself. The Pitch Perfect star has revealed that looking at photos of herself after the events can change her entire perception of the night, as happy memories of the fun she had are often replaced by anxiety about her appearance on the night. photos. She said: Images of myself have always affected me. And remembering a specific time when she attended a dance at school where she had a great time, she added: It was before social media. I confronted a photo of myself after the fact, long after the fact, and it changed my whole perception of the night that I had. The night I experienced this dance, I had an amazing time. I got this pic and all I could think of was, Oh my God, all everyone was looking at was my chicken thighs and my raging acne, and my shiny forehead. The fact that it can ruin an evening for me always strikes me. I can still feel this feeling. The 47-year-old actress went on to encourage others struggling with their body image, especially when it comes to pictures, to remember that pictures are not our bodies. Speaking during her original My Body series, My Podcast Audible, she said: Self-images are incredibly powerful and there are never more images than today, and never more tools, like filters and Photoshop, to modify these images. It is important to remember that the images are not our bodies. These are just pictures of our bodies. Meanwhile, Elizabeth had previously said she was “not interested” in cosmetic surgery. She said in 2019: “This is something that I will happily say to everyone, like I haven’t put anything in my face, I’ve never had a needle in my face. “I’m really not interested in the psychology of starting to play with my face.”

