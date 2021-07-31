Entertainment
Hottest actor Jeri Lynn Cohen dies aged 62
On and off stage, Jeri Lynn Cohen warmed the room. An actress who brought a palpable touch of humanity to the theaters of the Bay Area for more than three decades, she has made everyone around her her fellow performers and members of the public, her relatives, a circle of friends of plus size and anyone lucky enough to find themselves invited to dinner at their table feeling better, included and enlarged.
She was loved and left a legacy of kindness, friendship and passionate talent, actor Michael Gene Sullivan said on Facebook.
Surrounded by family and friends, Cohen passed away at her home in the San Francisco Mission District on Sunday, July 25. The cause was metastatic breast cancer, her daughter Julia-Rose Kibben confirmed to The Chronicle. She was 62 years old.
Cohen’s death cuts a gash in the fabric of the local theater that will be felt most keenly at Word for Word, where Cohen, a 28-year-old founding member of the San Francisco company, played a diverse and deeply held series of characters. by such writers as Alice Munro, Sherwood Anderson and Lucia Berlin.
She has appeared in many other sci-fi houses and elsewhere in Gary Leon Hill’s bright Say Grace at the Magic Theater (1995), a captivating production by Chekhovs Ivanov at the New Yorks Vivian Beaumont Theater (1997-98) and John Guares The House of Blue Leaves at the Berkeley Repertory Theater (2002). Former Chronicle theater critic Robert Hurwitt praised Cohen’s magnetic naturalness in Annie Bakers 2012 Body Awareness at the Aurora Theater.
I loved working with her, said Joy Carlin, who ran this production. She was totally focused and involved, thoroughly.
Both chameleon and reassuring, Cohen used an easy physique, a large moving face, and responsive line reading to give each role its distinctive watermark. The audience came out humming their parts.
She was bright and gracious, an accomplished performer, said JoAnne Winter, co-founder of Word for Word.
After seeing her for the first time in Wallace Shawns Aunt Dan and Lemon at the Magic Theater, Winter recalled wondering: Who is this gorgeous, chic and elegant creature? She had such a presence on stage.
They soon worked together.
Word for Word co-founder Susan Harloe has memories of Cohen when the company was touring France.
She always had this great sense of fun and adventure and a deep way of connecting with people, recalls Harloe.
Word for Word founding member Sheila Balter recalls Cohen reading with her during an audition Balter was trying to win. I only knew her vaguely, but she couldn’t have been more generous in trying to make me look good.
This generosity, Balter added, was an integral part of Cohen’s identity. She was full of heart and warmth, especially in the kitchen. We talked about lox and bagels until the end.
Cohen was a legendary cook. Actor Howard Swain, who played Cohen’s husband in four different productions, rejoiced in a memorable Cohen cassoulet. As soon as you met her, she was your wife or your mother, he said.
She broke the vegetarianism of more than one people with her breast, said Julia-Rose Kibben, one of Cohen’s daughters.
She also introduced her daughter to the glories of life behind the scenes. When Cohen appeared in the extravagant Taylor Macs The Lilys Revenge at the Magic in 2011, Julia was in seventh grade with five drag queens teaching me how to wear makeup.
Cohen was born and raised in West Hartford, Connecticut, where she attended Conard High School. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1981 and moved to New York City.
She met her future husband, Jaime Kibben, in 1984, and two years later the couple married. Kibben, documentary filmmaker and sound engineer, died in a car crash while working in Israel in 2003.
Cohen was first diagnosed with cancer in 2004. In an interview with KALW in 2012, Cohen called herself a cancer survivor and spoke about the need to tell your story. The need to share it. There is something very healing about it.
Cohen was in remission until February 2020, when the cancer returned.
In addition to his daughter Julia-Rose Kibben of San Francisco, Cohen is survived by his daughter Amy Hess-Kibben of Colorado; her mother, Judith K. Williams, and her brother, Jeffrey Lawrence Cohen, both of Connecticut; and his half-brother, Thomas Williams of Maine.
There are tentative plans for a memorial service at Z Space in October.
Sources
2/ https://datebook.sfchronicle.com/theater/jeri-lynn-cohen-actor-who-brought-warmth-to-bay-area-stage-dies-at-62
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]