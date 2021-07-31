Hottest actor Jeri Lynn Cohen dies aged 62

On and off stage, Jeri Lynn Cohen warmed the room. An actress who brought a palpable touch of humanity to the theaters of the Bay Area for more than three decades, she has made everyone around her her fellow performers and members of the public, her relatives, a circle of friends of plus size and anyone lucky enough to find themselves invited to dinner at their table feeling better, included and enlarged.

She was loved and left a legacy of kindness, friendship and passionate talent, actor Michael Gene Sullivan said on Facebook.

Surrounded by family and friends, Cohen passed away at her home in the San Francisco Mission District on Sunday, July 25. The cause was metastatic breast cancer, her daughter Julia-Rose Kibben confirmed to The Chronicle. She was 62 years old.

Cohen’s death cuts a gash in the fabric of the local theater that will be felt most keenly at Word for Word, where Cohen, a 28-year-old founding member of the San Francisco company, played a diverse and deeply held series of characters. by such writers as Alice Munro, Sherwood Anderson and Lucia Berlin.

She has appeared in many other sci-fi houses and elsewhere in Gary Leon Hill’s bright Say Grace at the Magic Theater (1995), a captivating production by Chekhovs Ivanov at the New Yorks Vivian Beaumont Theater (1997-98) and John Guares The House of Blue Leaves at the Berkeley Repertory Theater (2002). Former Chronicle theater critic Robert Hurwitt praised Cohen’s magnetic naturalness in Annie Bakers 2012 Body Awareness at the Aurora Theater.

I loved working with her, said Joy Carlin, who ran this production. She was totally focused and involved, thoroughly.

Both chameleon and reassuring, Cohen used an easy physique, a large moving face, and responsive line reading to give each role its distinctive watermark. The audience came out humming their parts.

She was bright and gracious, an accomplished performer, said JoAnne Winter, co-founder of Word for Word.

After seeing her for the first time in Wallace Shawns Aunt Dan and Lemon at the Magic Theater, Winter recalled wondering: Who is this gorgeous, chic and elegant creature? She had such a presence on stage.

They soon worked together.

Word for Word co-founder Susan Harloe has memories of Cohen when the company was touring France.

She always had this great sense of fun and adventure and a deep way of connecting with people, recalls Harloe.

Word for Word founding member Sheila Balter recalls Cohen reading with her during an audition Balter was trying to win. I only knew her vaguely, but she couldn’t have been more generous in trying to make me look good.

This generosity, Balter added, was an integral part of Cohen’s identity. She was full of heart and warmth, especially in the kitchen. We talked about lox and bagels until the end.

Cohen was a legendary cook. Actor Howard Swain, who played Cohen’s husband in four different productions, rejoiced in a memorable Cohen cassoulet. As soon as you met her, she was your wife or your mother, he said.

She broke the vegetarianism of more than one people with her breast, said Julia-Rose Kibben, one of Cohen’s daughters.

She also introduced her daughter to the glories of life behind the scenes. When Cohen appeared in the extravagant Taylor Macs The Lilys Revenge at the Magic in 2011, Julia was in seventh grade with five drag queens teaching me how to wear makeup.

Cohen was born and raised in West Hartford, Connecticut, where she attended Conard High School. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1981 and moved to New York City.

She met her future husband, Jaime Kibben, in 1984, and two years later the couple married. Kibben, documentary filmmaker and sound engineer, died in a car crash while working in Israel in 2003.

Cohen was first diagnosed with cancer in 2004. In an interview with KALW in 2012, Cohen called herself a cancer survivor and spoke about the need to tell your story. The need to share it. There is something very healing about it.

Cohen was in remission until February 2020, when the cancer returned.

In addition to his daughter Julia-Rose Kibben of San Francisco, Cohen is survived by his daughter Amy Hess-Kibben of Colorado; her mother, Judith K. Williams, and her brother, Jeffrey Lawrence Cohen, both of Connecticut; and his half-brother, Thomas Williams of Maine.

There are tentative plans for a memorial service at Z Space in October.







