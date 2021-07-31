Connect with us

10 best horror movies from Hollywood's Golden Age, according to IMDb

In the heyday of Hollywood, directors, actors and studios threw everything against the wall to see what would be left. As a result, some of the best movies of each genre were born. Horror benefited the most, as the most groundbreaking films in the genre date back to this time.

Most of the movies back then were made in black and white, and this color scheme certainly helped add a weird element to horror movies. Today, fans of classic movies can struggle to choose the best from hundreds of spooky Golden Age offerings. Fortunately, IMDb ratings make it easier to spot those at the top.

ten The Man Who Laughs (1928) – 7.7

In The man who Laughs, the consequences fall on a nobleman when he refuses to kiss the hand of a king. Not only is he murdered, but his son Gwynplaine’s mouth is disfigured, creating a permanent and frightening smile on his face.

Horror movies of the silent era normally rely on exaggerated actions to scare the viewer, but The man who Laughs doesn’t seem to need it, because Gwynplaine’s smile does all the work. The film’s impact on pop culture also cannot be underestimated. One of the best Batman villains of all time owes his appearance to The man who Laughs.As noted by Hollywood journalist,Gwynplaine’s creepy smile is said to have influenced the writers of DC Comics to create The Joker.

9 The invisible man (1933) – 7.7

The invisible Man

Adapted from a similarly titled novel by HG Wells, The invisible Man focuses on a scientist namedDr. Jack Griffin who discovers a way to become invisible. He finds it funny and starts playing pranks, but soon falls into the temptation to commit murder.

Claude Rains’ engaged performance, especially the tone of his voice, makes the horror film a must. As an anti-hero, Dr. Jack Griffin mirrors some of the craziest mad scientists in horror movies who have emerged over time. The pace hardly slows down either, as the suspense remains constant throughout the 70-minute race.

8 The Unknown (1927) – 7.8

The unknown has a magnificent story involving a runaway murderer who claims to be an armless circus performer. He falls in love with the daughter of the owner of the circus, but, when the father finds out that he has weapons, the murderer kills him. The girl sees the tattoo on her father’s killer hand but does not see his face, so the criminal decides to amputate his arms too, to avoid further discoveries.

The film explores several themes in detail, including illusion, deception and obsession. No character feels useless either, with each person receiving appropriate character development. The twists and turns are limitless, too, with the best coming late in the movie when the killer amputates his arms to find out the girl has fallen in love with another man.

7 Frankenstein (1931) – 7.8

Adapted from the 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelby, the horror masterpiece revolves around a scientist named Dr Henry Frankeinstein who attempts to assemble a living being from parts of corpses. He succeeds, but the results are not that pleasant.

The film’s makeup department deserves a lot of credit because the scientists’ creation looks very believable, which makesFrankenstein Not only a great horror addition, but also one of the best monster movies of all time. Shadows and limited light intertwine perfectly with dark themes. The intense ghostly feel is enough to scare fans of the hardcore genre as well.

6 Monsters (1932) – 7.8

Monsters sees the trapeze artist join a group of carnival artists with the intention of seducing one of them and taking his heavy inheritance before murdering him. However, it results in consequences that she did not expect.

Nothing is held back when it comes to scare, with the film containing plenty of bloody and terrifying scenes and this is just the edited version. The original version was deemed too disturbing by the test audience, and several cuts were made. The proof of how grotesque the film is is that it is one of the films that has been banned for over 10 years.

5 Frankenstein’s Bride (1935) – 7.8

Boris Karloff Bride Of Frankenstein Universal Monsters

Following Franconians seeDr. Frankenstein has a conscience and wants to get out of the business of creating monsters. However, a scientist kidnaps his wife and forces her to create a companion for the original monster he created.

The cinematography and score of the film have consistently been praised by critics over the years. Its plot is also considered superior to the first game.. Frankenstein’s Bride Not only is it considered a big improvement over the original, but it’s also one of the best movie sequels of all time.

4 Nosferatu (1922) – 7.9

Nosferatu is an unofficial adaptation of the 1897 novel Dracula by Bram Stroker. In place of Count Dracula, there is Count Orlok, who is looking for a new residence but is also eyeing his real estate agent’s wife.

While it has been described as not scary enough, the film’s intriguing plot has made it a cult classic, leading to dozens of other adaptations of Dracula. Many tropes used in movies and TV shows about vampires can also be attributed toNosferatu. Sadly, it’s not available today since a lawsuit filed by Stroker’s estate stopped all buying and distribution.

3 The ghost car (1921) – 8.1

The ghost car

On New Year’s Eve, a drunkard is forced to reflect on his past bad decisions. Her life seems simple at first, but bizarre details soon emerge.

The ghost car is unique in that it incorporates flashbacks into flashbacks. It’s not limited to the horror genre, either. There are times when we go into fantasy and melodrama. Even more impressive are the many lessons in life. The film strongly emphasizes the importance of making the right decisions in life.

2 Faust (1926) – 8.1

The demon tries to corrupt a righteous in Faust

In Faust, the demon Mephisto argues with an archangel over who can exercise greater control over a righteous man. They therefore make a bet, and, if Mephisto wins, he seizes Earth.

What stands out most in the film are its special effects. Critics have described Faustvisual appeal as quite advanced for its time. Intricate scenes like Mephisto flying over Earth and angels arguing in the sky are covered in a totally believable way. As the film progresses, viewers don’t yearn for CGI.

1 The Cabinet of Dr Caligari (1920) – 8.1

A scene from the Cabinet of Dr Caligari (1920)

The silent horror film tells the story of a hypnotist who controls a sleepwalker and uses him to commit homicides. While the hypnotist seems innocent at first, everyone begins to suspect him.

There are various reasons whyThe Cabinet of Dr Caligari is widely regarded as one of the best in the horror genre. The film uses strange sets which give it a surreal air. Shadows are everywhere, making everything spooky even if no one says a word. There’s also the use of a major twist at the end, something that was rare at the time.

