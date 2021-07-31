Scarlett Johansson isn’t the first actor to sue a studio, and she won’t be the last

If Disney doesn’t try to avoid more bad publicity with a quick settlement, Scarlett Johanssons’ lawsuit against the Mouse House is sure to get juicy. The actor is just the latest in a long line of top talent who have almost always chosen legal battles with the studios over money.

From Elizabeth Taylor to Kevin Costner, from Peter Jackson to Rob Reiner, Hollywood stars have been on the carpet for decades with the studios to get paid their contractual dues. But Johansson just might kick off a new moment of talent who doesn’t want to accept Hollywood accounting in the streaming age. The actor claims his contract ensured the film would get an exclusive theatrical release like all the greats Avengers browse before.

According to journalist and former entertainment lawyer Matthew Beloni, Emma Stone, who starred in the prequel to Disneys 101 Dalmatians, is one of the candidates proposed to bring a similar lawsuit. Cruel. This film’s initial release was delayed due to the pandemic, and then released earlier this year simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +, the company’s streaming service. Although it has grossed $ 200 million so far, the film’s performance is considered a disappointment. widely attributed at the release of Disney streaming.

Basically the same thing happened with Black Widow, the Johanssons star is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whose films tend to cross the $ 1 billion mark at the box office. Black Widow possesses currently doing just over $ 319 million. But his contract for the film, signed in 2017 with clear terms for a performance-based bonus at the box office, guarantees a wide theatrical release. That guarantee was reiterated by Marvel in 2019, when an executive admitted in an email that his entire contract was based on the assumption that the film would be widely released in theaters, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in local court in Los Angeles (and press release apparently simultaneously).

Johanssons’ complaint also calls on Disney executives, including new CEO Bob Chapek and former CEO Bob Iger, for enjoying streaming over a theatrical release, as any positive news about Disney + is pushing it up. the company’s stock price. And the stock is the way these executives make the most money. Disney stock rose 4% when it released streaming number information for Black Widow.

John Berlinski, attorney for Johanssons, said in a statement: It’s no secret that Disney is releasing movies like Black Widow directly to Disney + to increase the number of subscribers and thus increase the share price of the company and that he is hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so.

Disney had its own say with an unusually barbed-wire statement that hinted at the pandemic and for the first time revealed that Johansson had been paid $ 20 million in advance for his work in the film. The studio said the lawsuit was without merit, saying it complied with all of Johanssons’ contractual stipulations, but called it sad and heartbreaking in its utter disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Bryan Lourd, Johanssons agent at CAA, responded to Disney’s attempt to reclassify the lawsuit, saying Friday: They shamelessly and falsely accused Ms Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear as someone they and I know she is not. He added that Disney’s public mention of her salary for the film is an attempt to arm her success as if it was something she should be ashamed of.

In all likelihood, the feud will cease to unfold in the press, but both parties who are kicking things off this way indicate that communication has been cut off somewhere along the line. Disney has a reputation for being relatively uncompromising with its talent and money in general, and Johansson claims in her lawsuit that she tried to resolve this issue for months in court, but was largely ignored. Disney has a few weeks to file a standard response to the lawsuit, but it will likely be months before it files anything more detailed in court, if it ever does. Presumably, the trial will result in an out-of-court settlement, as such cases almost always do.

It all reminds us of when Elizabeth Taylor in 1964 sued 20th Century Fox (ironically, now owned by Disney) for not paying it properly at the movie’s box office Cleopatra. Fox then turned around and sued Taylor and then her husband Richard Burton, claiming their relationship was so outrageous it damaged audiences’ appetites for the film.

This case was eventually settled, with Taylor earning a reported salary of $ 7 million, or roughly $ 60 million after adjusting for modern inflation. Johansson claims she received at least $ 50 million through Disney’s streaming-focused tactics.

A number of other Hollywood stars have sued studios mostly for money and many of them walked away with big settlements:

Olivia de Havilland: In 1943, the actor sued Warner Bros. for his talent as a trapper under exclusive employment contracts. She won on appeal in California and the case effectively ended the Studio System of Old Hollywood.

Burt Lancaster: In 1988 he sued Columbia for replacing him with Gregory Peck on The old gringo. The case was settled out of court.

Crispin Glover: In 1990, he for follow-up Universal and Amblin Entertainment after studios used a face mold to perpetuate his likeness in a sequel to Back to the future Glover declined to participate. The lawsuit was settled with Crispin to be paid nearly $ 800,000.

David Duchovny: In 1999, he for follow-up Fox claiming he did not receive the correct amount of royalties for the hit TV show X files. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2000.

Kevin Costner: In 2012, he for follow-up the production company behind Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, published in 1991, claiming that he received no royalties. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2014.

Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner: in 2016, the group behind This is the spinal puncture for follow-up StudioCanal, claiming to have been intentionally underpaid on royalties. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2020.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​In 2017, he for follow-up Warner Bros. ended The Demolisher, claiming he was a victim of profit. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2019.

Mel Gibson: In 2017 he sued the production company behind the The professor and the madmanclaiming various breaches of contract, including final cut provisions. The case was settled and the film was released in 2019.

