CAA Co-Chair – The Hollywood Reporter





CAA Co-Chair Bryan Lourd criticizes Disney for its aggressive response to client Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against the company for Black Widowthe release of Disney +, which included calling the star “unresponsive” to the effects of the pandemic. “They shamelessly and wrongly accused Ms Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear as someone they and I know she is not,” said Heavy in a press release obtained by Hollywood journalist. The CAA boss said Johansson had partnered with Disney on nine films, “which have brought in billions to Disney and its shareholders.” by marvel Black Widow is one of the many event films that have debuted both streaming and theaters simultaneously due to the pandemic. Johansson’s complaint indicates that Disney sacrificed the film’s box office potential in order to grow its streaming service. Earlier, Disney said Johansson’s lawsuit had “no merit,” before adding in a statement: “The lawsuit is particularly sad and painful in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the pandemic. COVID-19. Disney has fully honored Ms. Johansson’s contract and, moreover, the release of Black Widow on Disney + with Premier Access has dramatically improved her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million she has received to date. Black Widow – whose release was delayed by more than a year amid the COVID-19 crisis – debuted earlier in July in theaters around the world as well as on Disney + Premier Access for an additional $ 30. Disney took the unusual step of announcing Disney + revenue over the film’s opening weekend, claiming it made $ 60 million. Lourd’s full statement is below: I’m talking about the Walt Disney Company statement that was released in response to the lawsuit filed against them yesterday by our client Scarlett Johansson. They shamelessly and falsely accused Ms Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear as someone they and I know she is not. Scarlett has partnered with Disney on nine films, which have grossed billions for Disney and its shareholders. The company included her salary in its press release in an attempt to arm her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if it was something she should be ashamed of. Scarlett is extremely proud of the work she and all of Marvel’s actors, writers, directors, producers and creative team have been involved in for over a decade. This lawsuit was filed following Disney’s decision to knowingly breach Scarlett’s contract. They very deliberately shifted the revenue stream and profits to the Disney + side of the business, leaving the artistic and financial partners out of their new equation. That’s it, pure and simple. Disney’s direct attack on her character and all that it entails is underneath the business that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades.

