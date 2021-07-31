The Bad Batch season 1, recap of episode 14: War-Mantle

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

After low stakes episode from last week, the last opus of Star Wars: The Wrong Lot, War-Mantle, plays out like the start of a thrilling three-part finale. This show has always been Wellyou really care about its main characters, but i don’t know if i often felt as engaged as i was all through First 70 minutes back in May.

War-Mantle (episode 14 of 16) gets things going again. Our heroes are in grave danger, the galaxy is changing significantly again, and we don’t know what will ultimately become of Hunter, Crosshair, Omega, or their brethren in the days and years to come. It was a great episode.

How to watch The Bad Batch?

In order to watch The bad lot, you must subscribe to Disney +, the platform that serves as the online home for all things Star wars. You can watch Disney + using streaming devices, desktop browsers, a wide range of mobile devices, smart TVs, and video game consoles.

A Disney + membership costs $ 7.99 per month or $ 79.99 for the full year, but you can save money by signing up for the Disney Bundle with ESPN + and Hulu, which gives you access to all three streaming services for just $ 13.99 per month.

Join Disney + starting at $ 7.99 per month or $ 79.99 per year

What happens in this episode of The Bad Batch?

This opens with a night scene on a planet called Daro, where a clone commando is pursued on foot through the woods. He was eventually caught, knocked out, and taken prisoner by some of the Empire’s new TK soldiers, the first stormtroopers wearing armor faithfully designed after paintings by Ralph McQuarries of the mid-1970s.

Elsewhere, Captain Rex receives his distress call and passes it on to Bad Batch as he is unable to organize a rescue on his own. The Batch is already in the middle of a job for Cid, but Omegaever’s group conscience insists they must help their brother-in-arms.

Back home on Kamino, meanwhile, Admiral Rampart plans to eliminate the Kaminoans and claim the world for himself when the time is right. Sensing this, Prime Minister Lama Su and his chief scientist, Nala Se, plot to flee the planet before it happens. I’m afraid they’ll destroy us, rather than allow this operation to continue, Su said. And he’s right. The era of the Clone Army is over, and the New Guard has already begun to supplant it.

In fact, Gregor, the deserter captured at the start of the episode, had trained his own loyal replacement recruits from across the galaxy when he made the decision to flee the Empire. In the Bad Batch, this mission means a lot to Echo in particular; he became a member of the Batch after being held as a prisoner of war on Skako Minor (in season seven of The clone wars). Entering an Imperial Mountain Fortress full of trigger-easy stormtroopers is a tall order. But Echo knows that getting Gregor out is worth the risk.

As Echo, Hunter, and Tech infiltrate the base and track down their comrade, Omega begins to worry aboard the ship. Soon after, she and Wrecker receive a call from Hunter asking for emergency care near the top of the mountain, they escape through an exhaust port to escape the battalion of stormtroopers on their tail.

Unfortunately, bucketheads find them pretty early on. Helicopter gunships and enemy fighters take to the skies to take on the Batchs Shuttle, the Marauder, and a shootout ensues in the reactor well as Hunter and his company await evacuation.

Tech and Gregor make it aboard the ship, but Hunter and Echo are temporarily left on the ledge while their brothers tend to the fighters in the sky. Fleeing more blaster fire, Echo returns to the Marauder, but Hunter falls abruptly off the cliff, hitting a few redwood-sized trees on the way down. After a moment of reflection, he orders his squad to leave him and escape. They are not happy, but they do what they are ordered.

On Kamino, Rampart orders the execution of Lama Sus as planned, but says he still needs a scientist. It’s ironic, of course, as Su has remained loyal to the Empire or at least compliant throughout the season. Nala Se, on the other hand, has quietly conspired against them at various times, helping the Bad Batch escape the Imperial clutches and keeping Omega out of any potential Sith experience.

At the end of the episode, Crosshair visits his brother in a holding cell. I was hoping for the whole team, he told Hunter. But you will.

Product experts fromRevisedhave all of your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviews onFacebook,Twitter, andInstagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were correct at the time of this article’s publication, but may change over time.