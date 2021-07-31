Actor Dennis Quaid Honors Jerry Lee Lewis During Jam At Hernandos Hideaway | New

The World Famous Hernandos Hideaway in Whitehaven is used to hosting music legends.

BB King, Elvis Presley, Ace Cannon, Johnny Cash, Charlie Rich and many more have all played there. Jerry Lee Lewis frequented the stage so often during the last hours of the night that he began to call him his office.

The Hideaway can now add another name to its long history. Actor Dennis Quaid, who played Jerry Lee Lewis in the 1990 biopic Great Balls of Fire, paid a visit to the honky tonk this week, in a low-key, non-publicized appearance that rocked music fans.

Hello, hello, hello, Quaid said to the packed house as he took a seat in front of a piano on the stage. It is a real honor to be here this evening. It was not a long drive as my wife and I moved to Nashville in February. I got a Tennessee driver’s license and everything.

Quaid, who enjoys playing music alongside his own band The Sharks, is a close friend of Kelly Chelette, manager of Lewis Ranch in Nesbit. Chelette said she spoke to Quaid about Hernandos Hideway and put him in touch with owners Dale Watson and Celine Lee, who jumped at the chance for the actor to come visit her.

I told him how great Hernandos was, Chelette said. He has a great taste for music, so I wanted to invite him to Hernandos Hideaway while Jerry King and the Rivertown Ramblers, a rockabilly band from Cincinnati, played.

Quaid was introduced by another Memphis legend, rockin boogie-woogie showman Jason D. Williams, who many believe to be Jerry Lee’s son due to his odd likeness and similar piano playing style.

I’ve known Dennis for a long time, Williams said. Dennis Quaid loves Memphis.

Williams’ hands doubled for Quaids in the film’s piano scenes, but while filming in Memphis, producers told him they wouldn’t need him to come to Hollywood.

They said we won’t need you for this part of the movie. Well, find someone else in Hollywood to play Jerry Lees, Williams said. So about a month later they called me up and said they couldn’t find anyone to play Jerry Lees. Can you get out here? My price has therefore increased.

Quaid, who was 34 when he played the rock legend, said he played guitar but didn’t know how to play the piano when he was picked. He spent a year learning to play and received instructions from Jerry Lee himself.

So I sat at the piano for 12 hours a day for a year, Quaid said. I was on cocaine at the time, so that helped me. I don’t do that anymore. Jerry Lee was one of my teachers. He was very kind.

Quaid then took to a few of Lewiss’s hits, beating the ivories accompanied by Watson and house band The Memphians with raucous renditions of Crazy Arms, Breathless, You Win Again, Great Balls of Fire and Itll Be Me.

It was the B-side of Whole Lotta Shakin, Quaid said. Cowboy Jack Clement was the Sun Studio engineer who first recorded it. And he was also called the king of B’s, because you got paid anyway. Isn’t it, Dale? He was one of my mentors. I love his music.

Quaid also wowed the crowd with two of his own original songs, Good Man, Bad Boy, and a song he wrote about Louisiana, which he performed for the very first time.

Chelette said Quaid is a huge fan of Jerry Lee Lewis and always stays in touch with him.

I’ve met Jerry Lee Lewis fans all over the world, and I’ve never met someone who shows as much love and respect for Jerry Lee as Dennis shows, Chelette said. His love for Jerry Lee Lewis is touching.

After the show, Quaid stayed and greeted fans, signing autographs and posing for photos before heading to the historic Peabody Hotel, where he spent the night.

Chelette said that Quaid is a very sincere, humble and Christian man wholove good music. She added that Quaid told her that he really enjoyed his night at Hernandos and that he hoped to return.

Everyone loved his performance, and so many people said they were hoping he would come back, Chelette said.