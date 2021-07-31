Revisiting The Barefoot Contessa: An Insider’s View Of Hollywood Celebrity And Its Painful Price

Humphrey Bogart is famous for playing tough guys, criminals, and fast operators on the fringes of society, but he was at his best playing what he was an artist. This is exactly what he did in his two greatest films, which, no coincidence, are also among the greatest of all Hollywood films: In a Lonely Place (1950), in which he plays a screenwriter, and The Barefoot Contessa (1954), which runs through August 5 as part of the final week of the Humphrey Bogart Film Forums series. (It’s also widely available to stream, including on Amazon.) The Barefoot Contessa which was both written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz (he also produced the film, uncredited, through his own independent production company , called Figaro, Inc.) presents a deeply insightful take on Hollywood cinema, but that doesn’t happen in Hollywood. It takes place mainly in Europe, Spain, France and Italy and shows up in California for a single streak, a house party. He takes an extraordinarily abstract and psychologically astute view of the conjoined miracles through which the essential Hollywood alchemy a star is born unfolds. These two miracles are the inherent talent of the nascent actor and the director’s discernment on how to foster and deploy that talent, which Bogarts’ character, writer and director Harry Dawes, calls his sixth sense.

The new star in question, Maria DAmata, is played by Ava Gardner, in a role of vast but well contained fury. She is first seen in a nightclub in Madrid, where she dances under her birth name of Maria Vargas. Harry and the brash and skillful PR man Oscar Muldoon (Edmond OBrien) are brought in by their employer, the very wealthy and very imperious heir Kirk Edwards (Warren Stevens). Having heard of Marias’ reputation as a local star, Kirk is there to put her under contract so that he can make a splash in Hollywood as an independent producer directing his first film, which Harry tries to rebuild the illustrious one. career that has been wrecked by alcoholism and associated bad behavior will write and direct. Cannily, Mankiewicz does not introduce Maria by showing her dancing; it shows the hypnotic and devastating effect her performance has on clients of the somewhat dodgy place where she works. Rather, he presents her offstage, backstage at the club where Harry is sent to fetch weed because, in Mankiewicz’s incisive view, it is there, and not onstage, that the star’s art is revealed.

Maria Vargas is a person of character and temperament who lives with a fiercely grounded voluntary freedom that she embraces with an aura of tragic and hasty fate. In a way, this fate is scripted by Hollywood’s tight moral codes, punishing a woman who claims to exercise sexual freedom, as Maria does, from the start, when Harry finds her backstage, in her dressing room, behind a curtain, she is entwined with a man whom she sardonically calls her cousin, and he is not the only so-called cousin with whom she has sex during the drama. Drawn not by Kirk’s money but by Harry’s gruff warmth, worldly wisdom, artistic acumen, and genuine friendship, she launched herself into the world of cinema and, indeed, quickly rose to stardom. Oscar, the man of public relations, ultimately calls him the number one symbol of desirability in the world, on display all over the world’s number one showroom. By this time, Maria has already met the advances of two mightily wealthy men, not just Kirk but also the South American tycoon Alberto Bravano (Marius Goring), on whose yacht she, Oscar and some of her companions are traveling. Maria is not under any illusions; she confided to Harry that she had endured the crude advances of evil men since she was a young girl: for a girl with nothing, a man with hundreds is just as rich as a man with millions. As for the Bravanos yacht, just because it’s big and white and it’s a yacht, isn’t that land yet?

Punishment, however, is built in from the start. The Barefoot Contessa is perhaps the most elaborate Hollywood film since Citizen Kane. Like Orson Welless’ story, which begins with the death of the titular tycoon, Maria’s story is told as a series of flashbacks to her funeral and is told, in voiceover and from the dramatic perspective of three people. in mourning: Harry, Oscar, and Vincenzo Count Torlato-Favrini (Rossano Brazzi), her husband. (Mankiewicz himself, boldly, shows the same crucial sequence of different narrative and visual perspectives from different men.) Mankiewicz was, after Welles, the craziest filmmaker in Hollywood literature; in films such as A Letter to Three Wives, All About Eve, and People Will Talk, he has written flowery and caustic dialogue for complex characters facing intimate conflicts. He’s also developed a style, less flamboyant and less completely imaginative than Welless but more modestly lyrical, that seems to stick to the dialogue, placing it so that the actors deliver with a stylized and heightened flair. Here, Mankiewicz, working for the first time with color in a palette bordering on seductive and tangy, relies on a resolutely moving camera to translate the passing of time and evoke dramas in an elegiac mode. (The meaning of destiny at work is evoked in the motto of the Torlato-Favrini sara sara family. songwriter Jay Livingston saw the movie, he was inspired to compose the song of that name which later ended up in Alfred Hitchcocks The Man Who Knew Too Much, sung by Doris Day.)

Mankiewicz was an accomplished film studio insider, having started as a screenwriter in 1930 (and earning an Oscar nomination the following year, at the age of twenty-two). Having become a producer in 1936, he has observed enough slippages and tragedies to know that Hollywood and happiness do not laugh. In The Barefoot Contessa, he shows the sordidity of the ruthless, money-driven, ego-fueled machinations that are both essential to Hollywood’s business and constantly threaten to derail it. And he contemplates with a haughty and sad look (which owes nothing to the Hays Code) at the cruelly unfair price Hollywood women have paid for their sexual and personal freedom, the tragic conflicts they endured for their resolute independence. He also holds the mirror in front of a backstage star to show how his on-screen passion is just a magnification of his passion in life. Maria Vargas, a nightclub dancer, has never been herself, and shows little interest in impersonation or impersonation; like all great stars, she does not become his characters, not only does she remain herself but in fact herself. The elegant grandeur of her attire and the dramatic flair of her breathtaking, sublime daring actions, by which she wrestles dignity from indignant circumstances, is the kind of play that transcends role-playing.

Gardner was precisely such a star. Bogart too, who, here, playing a screenwriter and a director, has a dual role. He is the central consciousness of the film, whose perspective on Maria, both in her voiceover memories and dramatic scenes, offers the main and most insightful tale of her rise to stardom and her devastating end. He also plays the main role in the film career of Marias, in its launch on the cinema screens of the world. Harry Dawes is the agent of fate, the lifeblood of modernity which exalts Maria’s spectacular character and also extracts her for profit. He brings him wealth, glory and power. He also propels her ever higher in ever more fabulous environments to live out ever more extreme passions. Harry also saw his fate in Marias, bearing the burden of the writers, one that Mankiewicz intimately understood, of being the catalyst for the dramas of others, who take the greatest risks. In Barefoot Contessa, Bogart conveys this ambiguous burden with grizzled, worldly grace.