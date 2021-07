Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim visit Colosseum: photos

This islove! AfterSell ​​the sunsetteammates Chrishell Stause and Jason oppenheim made their relationship public while on a group trip to Italy, the couple visited the capital’s biggest attractions. The new couple were spotted on the grounds of the Colosseum and the Roman Forum in Rome, and later shared photos from their excursion via Instagram Stories. Stause, 40, posted a smiling selfie with her new boyfriend in front of the historic arena online about his story, which he then reposted on his page. The Netflix stars confirmed the status of their relationship on Wednesday, July 28, after photos of them comfortable together while on vacation with their coworkers caught the attention of fans. Chrishell and I became close friends and it developed into an amazing relationship, said Oppenheim, 44.Us weeklyin a statement at the time. I care about her deeply and was very happy together. A Instagram slide show posted on Wednesday featuring snapshots of Marie fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise, buteagle-eyed fans spotted Stause and Jasoncanoodling in the back of the group photos. Supportive comments quickly flooded social media, with Jasonstwin, Brett, writing, Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy. A day after the duo became official IG, theUnder constructionthe author modified a caption onanInstagram early-of-the-month post showing a large bouquet delivered to her door. She revealed the identity of her secret admirer, teasing in the updated post, Annnnd now that you know it, thank you very much @jasonoppenheim. The Oppenheim group co-founder previously dated Fitzgerald, 39, before marrying Bonnet, 28, in 2019. For its part, theDays of our livesa former quashed her two-month romance with Keo Motsepein February after their meeting during season 29deDancing with the starsShe was previously married to Justin hartleyfor two years beforeIt’s usThe 44-year-old actor filed for divorce in November 2019. The separation was a major storyline in the third season of the Netflix reality series. Because of the crazy way it’s happened, people want answers, and I want answers, Stause said during an episode ofSell ​​the sunset, admitting that she was blinded by the news. I know people say we’ve only been married for two years, but it’s like we’ve been together for six years. In a fight, that’s his benchmark, you know? Like, I’m out, I’m out. I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always thought, you know, it’s just a problem we’re working on. Continue scrolling below to see more snaps from a romantic Italian vacation in Stause and Oppenheims:

