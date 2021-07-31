Entertainment
Jason Weaver Presents Showtime’s “The Chi” Season Four Finale – CBS Baltimore
(CBS Local) –Jason Weaver has been playing since the 1990s, but he did one of the most defining jobs of his career in season four of “The Chi” on Showtime. The actor was new to the show this season and he plays a character named Shaad who has just been released from prison and is trying to get his life back in Chicago.
Shaad and actor Luke James Trig character have some truly meaningful and important conversations in the series about friendship, love, and reintegration into society. Weaver recently spoke to CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith about what it was like to join the show, the conversations his character has about the transgender community, and memories of the “Drumline” movie and the “Smart Guy” TV show. “.
“It was amazing and I am so grateful to Lena Waithe for the opportunity to work on the show,” said Weaver. “Unbeknownst to most people, I actually worked on the original show pilot before it got picked up as a show and they made some changes early in the first season. She told me there would come a time to turn around and get you into the show. Sure enough, come in season four, this incredible opportunity returns. Working with the regular distribution of the set has been absolutely amazing. It was a very rewarding experience both professionally and personally.
While Weaver has played many interesting roles during his career, Shaad has really stretched him as an actor. He is truly thrilled that fans are seeing where his character ends up in the series’ season four finale, which airs on Showtime this Sunday, August 1 at 9 p.m. EST / PST.
“I wanted to give people a glimpse of what it’s like to re-enter society, especially as an ex-convict, and the challenges these people face when re-entering society,” Weaver said. . “A lot of people end up going back into the system, unfortunately, just because they’re prejudged based on their past experience or background. I fully understand why employers and people would have this preconceived idea. The only thing I wanted to convey in my performance with Shaad is that he’s just another regular guy from the south side of Chicago who made mistakes early in his life and ultimately paid for his death. company, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad guy at his core. He is faced with challenges to overcome and overcome.
Stream “Le Chi” on Showtime.
