Aerial photo shows how small Hollywood studios really are – Inside the Magic





Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks, two water parks, a shopping and dining district, several resort hotels, ESPN Wide World of Sports, and more. In fact, Disney World covers an astonishing area of ​​43 square miles! That being said, it is clear that some aspects of the Orlando Resort are much bigger than others. For example, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the largest park, followed by EPCOT. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the third largest theme park, which housesStar Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and more. What if we told you that while it hosts a variety of attractions, shows, and shops, the theme park itself isn’t much bigger than its parking lot! Photographer Jonathan Salazar, who goes by the Disney pilot on social media, shared an aerial photo of Disney Studios in Hollywood, which shows how small the theme park really is compared to its parking lot! Per Salazar on Instagram: Fly over the Disneys Hollywood Studios. (Notice how small it is compared to its own parking lot!)

.

.

Behind the DHS, you can spot the Disneys EPCOT theme park and the many resorts shared between Epcot Studios and Hollywood. (Disneys Swan & Dolphin, Swan Reserve, Boardwalk, Yacht & Beach Club resorts)

.

.

In the upper left corner, you can even spot a giant hidden Mickey!

.

.

Have a magical day! In the image above, you can clearly see that the parking lot at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is just as big (if not bigger) as the theme park itself! It’s something not many people tend to think of, and we found it to be a very interesting prospect. While it’s home to several attractions including Tower of Terror, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, as well as a variety of shops and restaurants, the theme park is actually much smaller than many would realize. think. If you want to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios on your next family vacation to experience all it has to offer, including visiting a galaxy far, far away at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, step into a cartoon on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, travel the Twilight Zone on Tower of Terror, or swing with Aerosmith on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, be sure to start planning today. Did you know Disney’s Hollywood Studios was as small as it is? Let us know in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidethemagic.net/2021/07/aerial-photo-hollywood-studios-size-kc1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos