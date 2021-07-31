Le Bar Agricole, harassed by complaints of salary theft, plans to move, reopen and





“No one wants to work” has become the slogan of the COVID reopening economy, but often comes up against the smart line “No one wants to work. for you. “This may be especially true for workplaces like the upscale farm bar in South of Market, where employees have filed complaints owing tens of thousands of dollars in back pay, and vendors have sued. for over $ 100,000 in unpaid bills. Thad Vogler is trying to resuscitate San Francisco’s famed Bar Agricole in a radically new way after facing pay theft complaints. The ex-employees, however, are skeptical.https://t.co/fZC06Gsiwx – Chronicle of San Francisco (@sfchronicle) July 30, 2021 Bar Agricole has been closed throughout the pandemic period, but the Chronicle reports that they are plotting to reopen under a new management structure. The “reinvented” Agricultural Bar will not be located at the old 355 11th Street, but a few blocks on the ground floor of a new luxury apartment complex called Fifteen Fifty Mission. Yet the future of the bar seems just as opaque as its proposed new management structure. And to restructure it needs to be restructured, because the Bar Agricole, and other restaurants under its owner Thad Vogler, have developed a reputation for their flood of bad checks. According to the Chronicle report, a waiter has filed state salary theft claims for $ 30,000, a dishwasher says he owes him $ 20,000 and another Vogler restaurant, Trou Normand, is facing four other complaints of salary theft of unknown amounts. And these are just dismissed employees. According to the Chronicle, “Vogler’s restaurants have faced seven lawsuits by vendors, owners and municipal agencies since 2018. That year, for example, San Francisco sued the group for failing to paid over $ 100,000 in mandatory health insurance payments to nearly 100 employees. . Pawnee Leasing Corporation sued Nommo in 2020, alleging the restaurant was in default on rent and owed more than $ 90,000. And a debt collector sued Bar Agricole on behalf of seafood vendor Monterey Fish Market for not paying more than $ 16,000. (Vogler insists they have all been paid.) I’m not a hospitality consultant, but I would bet the management structure isn’t the real issue here. But that’s what Vogler is changing, to a new model called “sociocracy” in which workers would have a share of the property. “In addition to the hierarchy, there is a lot of domination, a lot of exploitation,” said JD Nasaw, Vogler hospitality consultant. “Sociocracy pushes the power of what would normally be the top to the periphery, so that the person who prepares the cocktails has as much authority over their work as possible.” If it opens, Vogler said the new Bar Agricole will be “a different kind of business,” which is a fancy way of saying that it will only be an upscale bar with small plates. , and no longer a full-service restaurant. And even so, the Chronicle notes that the long-awaited reopening will only take place if “lease negotiations and financing go well.”

