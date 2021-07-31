Disney World and Disneyland Bring Back Indoor Mask Mandate: Latest News from Global Disney Parks

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit WHO and CDC websites.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, are again requiring face coverings in indoor spaces for all clients aged 2 years and over, regardless of their immunization status. The warrant, which takes effect Friday, extends to passengers on Disney buses, the monorail and the Disney Skyliner. Face coverings are also required when entering parks and attractions. They are always optional in the common outdoor areas.

The rules are a revision of a June 11 announcement in which Disney World saidmasks were optionalfor fully vaccinated customers, except on the monorail, Disney buses and the Skyliner. The change comes as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading around the world. It is now the dominant strain in the United States and many other parts of the world. Earlier this week, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended thatfully vaccinated Americans should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in an area with “substantial or high” COVID-19 transmission. California and Florida both have areas with high transmission rates.

The Walt Disney Company also said Friday, “We require that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States working at any of our sites be fully immunized. Employees who are not already vaccinated and who are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and all employees still working at home will be required to provide a vaccination check before their return, with a few exceptions. . “

All six Disney parks around the world have reopened after closing last year due to the spread of COVID-19[female[feminine, and the stations are slowly bringing back some of their pre-pandemic entertainment offerings, including the nightly fireworks show todisney world.

Here is the latest news on COVID-19 rules atDisneyland, The world of Disney,Disneyland Paris,Tokyo disney,Shanghai DisneylandandHong-Kong Disneyland, and what to expect when you visit.

Disney World: the fireworks are back



Disney world: reopening on July 11, 2020

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida has finally brought back his fireworks as of July 1. The nightly shows, called “Happily Ever After” in the Magic Kingdom and “Epcot Forever” at Epcot, will entertain guests nightly with fireworks, screenings, lights and music.

It follows Disney World slowly easing its COVID measures until 2021. Disney announced on May 12 that it was gradually goingremove social distancing requirements from Disney Worldin outdoor spaces. It will maintain the 6 foot requirement only in areas such as indoor stores and restaurants. Since May 15, it has becomepossibility to wear masks outsideand pool terraces.

Disneyreopened Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom about a year ago on July 11, 2021, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. theOrlando Disney Parks have a new reservation systemTolimiting capacity.disney worldresorts and hotels began to reopen at the end of June 2020, while theDisney Springs shopping and dining area reopenedMay 20.

Disney World announced that itstart using iPhones and Apple watches as park ticketsthis year with the Florida resortturns 50 in October.

Read more:Disney World unveils new Boo Bash Halloween party

Disneyland Paris: opening of the Marvel hotel suites

Disneyland Paris: reopening from July 15 to Oct. 15 29, 2020; June 17, 2021

Disney’s Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel opened on June 21, taking a New York themed hotel and adding more than 350 pieces ofwonderworks of art in its hallways and rooms. There’s also a spot for selfies with Spider-Man, other photo stations, the Marvel Design Studio for kids to learn how to draw superhero comics, a hero training area, cocktails, and games. Marvel-themed meals and 25 Avengers-themed suites.

The opening of the hotel followedDisneyland Paris reopening on June 17, including the new Cars Road Trip attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel, and the Disney Village shopping and dining area.

The new Cars attraction will transport guests “in a Cars-themed version of a Route 66 road trip,” where they will encounter “natural wonders like The World’s Largest Lugnut and Cars-tastrophe Canyon, while meeting characters popular ones such as Lightning McQueen and Mater, ”said Disneyland Paris.

The two theme parks atDisneyland Paris initially reopened on July 15, 2020, but French parksclosed again on October 29 in accordance with the new directionsfollowing another wave of COVID-19 cases across the continent. Disneyland Paris had hoped to reopen from Dec.19 to Jan.3 in time to celebrate the holidays, but was forced tostay closed. The next plan was to reopen on February 13, but this was pushed back to April 2 – then again to June 17.

Disneyland: Open to all visitors

Disneyland: reopened April 30, 2021 for California residents; fully reopened on June 15

Undernew direction of the theme park in Californiaissued on March 5, Disneyland reopened on April 30, but only residents of California were allowed to enter the parks through to Californiaremoved the level system on June 15.

The Avengers campus opened on June 4.

You can readeverything about the reopening of Disneyland here.

Disney



Hong Kong Disneyland is open

Hong Kong Disneyland: reopening from June 18 to July 15 and from September 25 to December 15. 2; reopened again on February 19

Hong-Kong Disneylandreopened on June 18, 2020, with reduced capacity, reinforced sanitary measures and a new reservation system – but thenclosed again on July 15 after peak in coronavirus casesIn the region. thethe theme park reopened on September 25, but remained closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays and required an advanceonline reservations.

Hong Kong Disneyland was forced to close for the third time on December 2due to an upsurge in cases. “As required by the government and in line with prevention efforts in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland Park is temporarily closed,” the park said. “We are in close contact with health authorities and the government regarding the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is desirable.”

Disney Parks thenreopened Hong Kong Disneyland on February 19continue the park’s 15th anniversary celebrations. Hong Kong Disneyland isopen five daysone week, remaining closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. To attend, you can make a reservation seven days before your arrival – or nine days if you’re a theme park Magic Access Platinum member. You will also need to undergo a temperature check, wear a face mask and scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” QR code.



Tokyo Disney Resort is open

Tokyo Disney: reopening on July 1, 2020

Disney Parks announced on June 23 that it would be Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea opening on July 1.

the Tokyo disney resort said on June 4 that the opening date of the Tokyo Disneyland major expansion area will be determined once the situation can be assessed after the two parks reopen. Beauty and the Beast themed area and Baymax ride – was originally scheduled to start opening on April 15, 2020.

Disneyland Shanghai is open

Disneyland Shanghai: reopening on May 11, 2020

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on May 5 that theShanghai Park would reopen on Monday, May 11. He hasattendance limits, a reservation system to access the park, an entrance control system, social distancing requirements, tape markings keeping guests at bay during queues for rides, masks, temperature checks, contact tracing, and government-required health procedures. It increased the capacity of the park from 30% to 50% on August 24 and also restarted its fireworks display.

Shanghai began opening restaurants and stores on March 9 at Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, requiring all guests to undergo temperature control, present a green Shanghai QR health code in restaurants, constantly wear a mask and “maintain respectful social distances at all times. ”

