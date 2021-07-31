The partnership offers food, entertainment and a sharing of culture





Italian stallions perform for youngsters at t Soleil jpg, TD

Content of the article The La Ronde Cultural Center and the Porcupine Dante Club teamed up for a cultural showcase for children on Friday.

Content of the article This was a culturally themed event at the Jacques-Cartier Catholic School for Francophone children that was part of La Ronde’s ongoing summer day camp program called t Soleil. There were around 30 children who attended the event where the Italian stallions performed their music. The Dante Club also offered a free pasta dinner for these attendees. Center general manager Lisa Bertrand said: We have decided to have a different cultural activity for students and due to COVID-19 we cannot do outdoor excursions so we thought of bring activities to camp. It’s just to show our students a different culture, but we also create a partnership with the Dante Club and it’s just fun for French speaking students to know that there are different cultures in Timmins and it’s just fun to show them different cultural activities. Bertrand said La Ronde looks forward to having more events in partnership with the Dante Club. The day camp program that began on July 5 will continue until August 27. She said the program is for francophone children. Registration is open for the program. The fees are $ 37 for members and $ 45 for non-members for each day of camp. To register, call La Ronde at 705-267-8401 or send an email to larondetimmins.ca.

