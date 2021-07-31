Today in History Friday, July 30, 2021

Today is Friday, July 30, the 211th day of 2021. There are 154 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a bill creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.

To this date :

In 1619, the first representative assembly in America met at Jamestown in the Colony of Virginia.

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces attempted to capture Petersburg, Virginia, by detonating a powder-laden mine shaft beneath Confederate lines of defense; the attack failed.

In 1908, the first car race around the world, which had started in New York in February, ended in Paris with the pilots of the American car, a Thomas Flyer, declared the winner in front of the German and Italian teams.

In 1916, German saboteurs blew up a munitions factory on Black Tom, an island near Jersey City, New Jersey, killing around a dozen people.

In 1945, the Portland-class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, which had just delivered atomic bomb components to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 men out of nearly 1,200 survived.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure making In God We Trust the national motto, replacing E Pluribus Unum (Of Many, One).

In 1975, the former president of the Teamsters union, Jimmy Hoffa, disappeared in the suburbs of Detroit; although presumed dead, his remains have never been found.

In 1980, Israel’s Knesset passed a law reaffirming all of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.

In 2003, President George W. Bush first took personal responsibility for using discredited intelligence in his State of the Union address, but predicted that he would be justified in doing so. war in Iraq.

In 2008, former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic was extradited to The Hague to face genocide charges after nearly 13 years on the run. (He was sentenced by a United Nations court in 2019 to life imprisonment after being convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.)

In 2010, the Afghan Taliban confirmed the death of longtime leader Mullah Mohammad Omar and appointed his successor, Mullah Akhtar Mansoor.

Ten years ago: NATO planes bombed three Libyan state television satellite transmitters in Tripoli, targeting a propaganda tool in Muammar Gaddafi’s fight against the rebels.

Five years ago: Sixteen people died when a hot air balloon caught fire and exploded after hitting high-voltage power lines before crashing in a pasture near Lockhart, Texas, about 100 miles north -est of San Antonio.

A year ago: John Lewis was praised in Atlanta by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the civil rights icon’s work in fighting injustice during a time of racial reckoning .

The government reported that the coronavirus pandemic sent the economy plunging to a record 32.9% annual rate in the second quarter.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 87 years old. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 85 years old. Director Peter Bogdanovich is 82 years old. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 82 years old. Singer Paul Anka is 80 years old. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 76 years old.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is 74 years old. Actor William Atherton is 74 years old. Actor Frank Stallone is 71 years old. Actor Ken Olin is 67 years old. Actor Delta Burke is 65 years old. Law professor Anita Hill is 65 years old. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 63 years old.

Country singer Neal McCoy is 63 years old. Actor Richard Burgi is 63 years old. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 60 years old. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 58 years old.

Bluegrass musician Danny Roberts (The Grascals) is 58. Country musician Dwayne OBrien is 58 years old. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 57 years old. Actor Terry Crews is 53 years old. Actor Simon Baker is 52 years old. Actor Donnie Keshawarz is 52 years old. Director Christopher Nolan is 51 years old. Actor Tom Green is 50 years old. Rock musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) is 50 years old. Actor Christine Taylor is 50 years old. Actor-comedian Dean Edwards is 48 years old. Actor Hilary Swank is 47 years old. 44. Actor Jaime Pressly is 44 years old. Alternative country singer and musician Seth Avett (AY-veht) is 41 years old. Actor April Bowlby is 41 years old. Former footballer Hope Solo is 40 years old. Actor Yvonne Strahovski is 39 years old. Actor Martin Starr is 39 years old. Actor Gina Rodriguez is 37 years old. Actor Nico Tortorella is 33 years old. Actor Joey King is 22 years old.